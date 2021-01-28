Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These New Winter Tires Turned My Humble VW Into a Snow-Conquering Beast

A simple tire switch, and my front-wheel-drive car was passing 4WD trucks left and right in the white stuff.

By Tyler Duffy
vw golf sportwagen with nokian tires
Tyler Duffy

As Gear Patrol’s motoring writer, I drive new cars new cars just about every week. (Tough job, I know). As a result, my personal car — a 2016 VW Golf Sportwagen — spends most of its time sitting neglected in my garage. That's not to say I don't love it; it has many excellent characteristics, like great handling, a manual transmission and earning 40-plus mpg on the highway. But it suffers from one critical flaw: it’s not ideal for winter. It's front-wheel-drive, and I live in Michigan.

Now normally, southern Michigan isn’t the winter hellscape that social media would have you believe. (That's lake effect-affected Chicago.) But it does snow quite a bit. And like most Americans in winter climes, I've put off getting snow tires — even though I know I definitely should.

After all, crucial as they may be, snow tires can cost a fair bit. Getting tires put on requires planning and effort (and more money). And, yes, in my case, I don’t drive the car that often.

Related Stories
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
11 Items You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

To prove just how big a difference the right rubber can make, Nokian recently loaned me a set of their new Hakkapeliitta R3 non-studded winter tires to see what I had been missing during the winter. A lot, it turns out. Their new treads turned my skittish VW into a weather-conquering beast...at least, by passenger car standards.

Nokian is based in Finland, where even grandmothers know the Scandinavian flick and winter rallying's massive popularity helps produce some of the planet’s most skillful racing drivers. They describe themselves as the “world’s northernmost tire manufacturer.” So as you'd expect, they know a thing or two about designing a grippy winter tire.

The Hakkapeliitta R3 is designed for passenger cars (though there is an SUV version), and features Nokian’s “Arctic Sense Grip” technology, which includes tailored blocks, functional siping and Cryo Crystal 3 particles. The latter are microscopic crystals that dig into the ice for better traction, so you end up with an ungodly amount of grip where most other tires find far less.

nokian
Tyler Duffy

Now, Michigan has evaded its customary heavy snowstorms as of this article's publication in late January. But in a couple of inches of snow that left a slickness that had SUV drivers sliding, my VW handled flawlessly, leaving me able to do the speed limit with confidence — which, in those conditions, meant passing all-wheel-drive crossovers like I was Kimi Raikonnen in Portugal.

The Nokian tires give you the traction to get going — and, more crucially, the confidence to be able to stop without skidding and relying on the ABS brakes. Turning left or right was also immensely improved; indeed, the R3s in snow felt better than my slightly-worn stock tires do in the dry. The tires only lost their grip once in an hour and a half of driving, and even that was only for a split second, when starting from a stop pointed uphill on, effectively, a patch of ice.

In the end, driving with the Nokians felt almost like cheating at winter — like when I realized I could buy specialized kindling and get rip-roaring fires all winter with ease. Thanks to those solid winter tires, the car I was afraid to pull out of my driveway is now my default snow car.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE MASKS

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

READ ABOUT 9 GADGETS THAT WON'T LET YOU DOWN IN 2021

Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
$294 $420

$126 OFF (30%)

If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WAXED JACKETS 

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies amazon.com
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES THIS WEEK

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
$50 $98

$48 OFF (48%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.

READ ABOUT ONE OF OUR FAVORITE NEW STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Reviews
The Cars and Trucks We're Driving This Winter
Royal Enfield's Continental GT 650 Is Bloody Good
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The North Face's New Shoe Is a Running First
The Audi RS 7 Is Great, If You Don't Want an RS 6
These Are the Best Moc-Toe Boots for Your Money
Is the Genesis G80 the Best Deal in Luxury Cars?
Can This Zenith Watch Unseat the Rolex Daytona?
We Drove the Land Rover Defender of Your Dreams
Review: The All-New Rolls-Royce Ghost
5 Ways the Lincoln Aviator Beats Flying