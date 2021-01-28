As Gear Patrol’s motoring writer, I drive new cars new cars just about every week. (Tough job, I know). As a result, my personal car — a 2016 VW Golf Sportwagen — spends most of its time sitting neglected in my garage. That's not to say I don't love it; it has many excellent characteristics, like great handling, a manual transmission and earning 40-plus mpg on the highway. But it suffers from one critical flaw: it’s not ideal for winter. It's front-wheel-drive, and I live in Michigan.
Now normally, southern Michigan isn’t the winter hellscape that social media would have you believe. (That's lake effect-affected Chicago.) But it does snow quite a bit. And like most Americans in winter climes, I've put off getting snow tires — even though I know I definitely should.
After all, crucial as they may be, snow tires can cost a fair bit. Getting tires put on requires planning and effort (and more money). And, yes, in my case, I don’t drive the car that often.
To prove just how big a difference the right rubber can make, Nokian recently loaned me a set of their new Hakkapeliitta R3 non-studded winter tires to see what I had been missing during the winter. A lot, it turns out. Their new treads turned my skittish VW into a weather-conquering beast...at least, by passenger car standards.
Nokian is based in Finland, where even grandmothers know the Scandinavian flick and winter rallying's massive popularity helps produce some of the planet’s most skillful racing drivers. They describe themselves as the “world’s northernmost tire manufacturer.” So as you'd expect, they know a thing or two about designing a grippy winter tire.
The Hakkapeliitta R3 is designed for passenger cars (though there is an SUV version), and features Nokian’s “Arctic Sense Grip” technology, which includes tailored blocks, functional siping and Cryo Crystal 3 particles. The latter are microscopic crystals that dig into the ice for better traction, so you end up with an ungodly amount of grip where most other tires find far less.
Tyler Duffy
Now, Michigan has evaded its customary heavy snowstorms as of this article's publication in late January. But in a couple of inches of snow that left a slickness that had SUV drivers sliding, my VW handled flawlessly, leaving me able to do the speed limit with confidence — which, in those conditions, meant passing all-wheel-drive crossovers like I was Kimi Raikonnen in Portugal.
The Nokian tires give you the traction to get going — and, more crucially, the confidence to be able to stop without skidding and relying on the ABS brakes. Turning left or right was also immensely improved; indeed, the R3s in snow felt better than my slightly-worn stock tires do in the dry. The tires only lost their grip once in an hour and a half of driving, and even that was only for a split second, when starting from a stop pointed uphill on, effectively, a patch of ice.
In the end, driving with the Nokians felt almost like cheating at winter — like when I realized I could buy specialized kindling and get rip-roaring fires all winter with ease. Thanks to those solid winter tires, the car I was afraid to pull out of my driveway is now my default snow car.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io