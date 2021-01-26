If Rodney Dangerfield were still alive to make a list of cars that also suffer from his famous catchphrase, the Kia K900 and Cadenza would have a couple of well-deserved spots on the docket. Kia's two largest sedans never quite caught got the respect they deserved here in the United States.
So it's not all that surprising that, according to Car and Driver, both K900 and Cadenza are being discontinued in the American market for the 2021 model year. But it is a little disappointing.
If you're having trouble remembering the last time you saw either of these Kias — or even having trouble remembering what they look like — don't beat yourself up about it. Last year, Kia moved less than 1,600 copies of the sedans combined in the United States; even in the coronavirus-free year of 2019, the brand moved just 2020 examples of Cadenza and K900. That's fewer cars than Lamborghini sold in America that year.
Those low sales certainly weren't a result of bad product, however. The K900 in particular is — or rather, was — a rather exceptional luxury sedan of the old-school tradition, trafficking more in quiet comfort, a supple ride and effortless power than in sporty handling that effectively beat the Lexus LS at its historic mission of offering a world-class flagship sedan for less than the competition.
Closely related to the Genesis G90 beneath the skin, it originally offered a similar mix of powertrains as that model, but by the end came solely with a twin-turbo V6 making 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque and all-wheel-drive. More importantly, it came all but fully-loaded at its $60,935 base price, replete with an exquisite interior that looked worthy of a car twice the price; the sole option of note, a $4,400 VIP package, outfitted it for chauffeur duty with added rear seat features, but even so equipped, it cost roughly $30,000 less than a basic Mercedes-Benz S-Class (and, perhaps more relevant to its cancellation, almost $10K less than a base G90).
The Cadenza was less prestigious, but still worthy of note for those rare customers still interested in large, premium-but-not-luxurious sedans like the Toyota Avalon — the type of vehicle Buick and Oldsmobile used to specialize in. Indeed, the basic layout looks an awful lot like the Avalon: a 3.3-liter naturally-aspirated V6 making 290 hp and 253 lb-ft, connected to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic. But while the Avalon (and Nissan Maxima, the other remaining car in this segment in America) have gone for wild, aggressive looks seemingly at odds with the desires of septuagenarian buyers and Uber drivers, the Cadenza stuck with a more conservative, elegant design.
Still, the Cadenza also suffered from being too close to a Genesis. The G70 may be smaller, but its rear-wheel-drive (or optional AWD) layout and sportier mission put it closer to the remaining, albeit diminished, heart of the entry-level luxury sedan market. It's almost $2,000 cheaper in base form, and the very luxurious Elite trim level is just a couple grand more than the Cadenza's top-shelf version.
Both cars had the misfortune of being sedans in a market that now idealizes SUVs and pickup trucks instead — indeed, Kia told C/D that the change was in large part due to buyer preferences for crossovers and the like — but it seems hard not to view something else as being the primary factor behind their cancellation. In a better world where people didn't judge books by their covers, it wouldn't matter, but the biggest obstacle keeping both Cadenza and K900 from success was arguably the Kia logo. While the brand has made incredible strides in improving its image over the last decade, for many a buyer, the name and badge simply don't have the cache worthy of a luxury car price — even if the product is worth it.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
If all the pandemic hand-washing is doing leaving you with dry, cracking skin, opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Tom's of Maine. This natural prebiotic formula not only cleans but supports healthy, balanced skin.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io