Cadillac will unveil the new high-performance Blackwings on Monday, February 1. But ahead of that reveal, a leak to CadillacVNet shows what appear to be the option trees available for both the CT4-V Blackwing and the CT5-V Blackwing, giving us a hint as to what we can expect.
Both cars have a six-speed manual as an option listed in addition to the 10-speed automatic. The CT4-V Blackwing allegedly has a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6, while the CT5-V Blackwing reportedly brings back GM's trusty supercharged 6.2-liter V8.
One thing that would be really interesting, if it proves true: the leak shows the CT5-V Blackwing will be available with all-wheel-drive. (It's not clear whether you would be able to pair that with the manual, but it seems unlikely.)
The leak also shows that the CT5-V Blackwing will reportedly offer two versions of Super Cruise, though it's unclear what the difference is between them. And if you want to go bold with the colors, Blaze Orange Metallic and Electric Blue appear to be two new color options not available on last year's sedans.
If the rumors have you excited, be ready to act fast. We don't know how long these two V-Series Blackwing models will be around. Cadillac is set to be GM's flagship electric brand, and the scuttlebutt has the marque ditching gas engines entirely soon. But it will be hard to find a more fitting send-off for Cadillac internal combustion than what are effectively next-gen versions of the departed (and beloved) ATS-V and CTS-V.
