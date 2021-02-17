Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar for the (Well-Off) Masses Has Arrived

The powertrain is a bit different, but it's still very much a McLaren.

By Tyler Duffy
mclaren artura
McLaren

Sports car fanatics, rejoice: McLaren has unveiled a new car, the Artura. Unlike McLaren's previous "new" cars — which some skeptics felt were basically remixes of the same basic formula — the Artura is legitimately an all-new car. It is the first vehicle built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) platform, and the first new car from McLaren Automotive to use less than eight cylinders.

mclaren artura
McLaren
mclaren artura
McLaren

The gas engine will be a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 in lieu of the traditional McLaren twin-turbo V8, wedded to an electric motor. The total maximum output will be 677 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. The 94-hp E-motor can deliver 166 lb-ft of instant torque. McLaren says it will improve both throttle response and fuel economy, offering up to 19 miles of EV-only range under European range estimates (perfect for avoiding London's congestion charges). The E-Motor will also handle backing up, so the Artura technically doesn't have a reverse gear.

McLaren gave the Artura a new lightweight eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, along with an electronic limited-slip rear differential. Other updates include a new rear suspension setup and improvements to the electro-hydraulic steering and Proactive Damping Control.

The result of all this? The Artura can allegedly accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds and from 0-124 mph in 8.3 seconds, and eventually hit a top speed of 205 mph.

mclaren artura
McLaren

Of course, McLaren buyers still enjoys their true crime podcasts as much as the next driver. So the Artura will have an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The car will also be capable of over-the-air software updates.

The Artura will be the replacement for McLaren's "entry-level" Sport Series cars. U.S. pricing will start at $225,000 — reasonable by McLaren standards, but a bit more than anticipated. (It also means the McLaren GT now effectively becomes the new base model.) McLaren is taking Artura orders now.

