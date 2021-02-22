Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Maserati Levante Trofeo Is Fast, Ferocious and Ferrari-Powered

Maserati's trophy SUV packs a tremendous amount of oomph. But is that enough to justify the price tag?

By Tyler Duffy
maserati levante trofeo
Maserati

What is it?

The Levante is Maserati's midsize (and only, at least for now) luxury SUV. The Levante Trofeo is the top-of-the-line version, packing a 580-hp twin-turbo 3.8-liter Ferrari V8.

Is it new?

By Maserati standards, at least. Maserati debuted the Levante in 2016, then launched the Trofeo version for the 2019 model year. I drove the 2020 model; had scored the 2021 version instead, I'd have found an upgraded infotainment interface and wireless phone charging among other minor tweaks.

levante trofeo
Maserati
maserati levante trofeo logo
Maserati

Why is it special?

The Levante Trofeo is the closest thing we have to a Ferrari SUV, at least until the actual Ferrari SUV comes along. If you've been thirsting for a hulking crossover with a five-level adaptive suspension that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 187 mph, the Maserati Levante Trofeo is your car.

Just be prepared to pay handsomely for it.

How does it drive?

The Levante Trofeo is ferociously fast. Give it some gas and you'll feel a glimmer of the raw power at your disposal.

Then you notice the roads are slick, you remember your infant daughter is fast asleep behind you and throwing it into super-racy Corsa 2 mode doesn't seem that wise if you're not on an actual corsa...and you wonder why a 4,800-pound SUV needs two track modes.

See, fast does not translate directly to fun. What the performance stats mask: the Levante Trofeo is not especially sporty. It's plush, it's heavy, and it's tuned more for touring and being a family SUV than hell-bent destruction. Unlike, say, the physics-defying Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, the Levante Trofeo feels exceptionally beholden to Newton's laws. And the Merc is $35,000 cheaper to boot.

maserati levante trofeo
Maserati

What’s it like inside?

Maserati is a byword for fancy, so you would expect a glitzy Maserati trim level to be decked out like a Venetian doge's illicit pleasure den inside. The Levante Trofeo, however, takes a surprisingly (and not altogether endearingly) minimalist approach. Besides the Trofeo badging, it's not that much different from the GTS...which is not that much different from the regular Levante. You'll have to explain what the Trofeo is to your neighbors, which you shouldn't have to do with a six-figure Italian car packing a Ferrari engine.

Setting ornateness aside, the Levante Trofeo interior feels much like the Maserati sedan lineup. It has a large-leather-couch-in-a-small-room feel. Even though it's a midsize SUV, it feels more like a compact inside; amazingly, you get less cargo space than a Kia Seltos.

maserati levante trofeo
Maserati

What does it cost?

I asked my wife how much she thought the Levante Trofeo costs. Knowing it was a Maserati, she threw out what she thought was an extravagant figure: "$100,000."

Nope. The Levante Trofeo starts at $149,990. And that's how you end up complaining that an excellent and sophisticated SUV isn't a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, because the Levante Trofeo is nearly $40,000 more expensive. Hell, even if you insist on a Ferrari-powered, 500-plus-horsepower SUV, you have options; the Levante GTS is all but indistinguishable in everyday driving and costs about $25,000 less. You could also save around $70,000 and buy an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio that'll be more fun than either of them.

LEARN MORE

2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Powertrain: Twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8; eight-speed automatic; all-wheel-drive

Horsepower: 580

Torque: 538 lb-ft

EPA Fuel Economy: 14 mpg city, 18 mpg highway

Seats: 5

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex
$139 $199

$60 OFF (30%)

The Timex Marlin is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. This 60s style watch combines manual movement with a simple design to be a watch you reach for every morning. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's skimresources.com
$69 $98

$29 OFF W/ CODE PREZ30 (30%)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to add one to your closet, even if there is already another one in there.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Curved LCD Monitor
Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Curved LCD Monitor
Samsung skimresources.com
$140 $170

$30 OFF (18%)

This monitor from Samsung is designed with the curvature of the eye in mind, creating an immersive experience, no matter what you're using the monitor for. Its ultra-slim design makes it a good fit for just about any desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH OFFICE PRODUCTS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
CamelBak amazon.com
$37 $50

$13 OFF (25%)

The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
adidas
$130 $180

$50 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (28%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER 

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker amazon.com
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

This compact, lightweight portable charger packs a punch — you can charge an iPhone almost three times on one full charge. Never run out of battery again. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE CHARGERS

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot amazon.com
$550 $800

$250 OFF (31%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Reviews
Is This the Smartest Air Purifier on the Market?
The Mercedes-Benz Getaway Is a #Vanlife Star
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Can New Technology Help You Get Fitter at Home?
The All-New Acura TLX Is a Big Advance
The Mazda 3 Turbo Is the Grown-Up's WRX
Maybach's First SUV Conquers Winter With Flair
A Diesel Cadillac? It's Not as Weird As It Sounds
The Porsche Taycan 4S Hits the Sweet Spot
The North Face's New Shoe Is a Running First
Fully Remi Desk Review: Affordable, Not Cheap