The Genesis G80 Is the Best Used Car You Can Buy for $23,000

In the world of cars, depreciation is a royal pain in the tuchus. With very few exceptions, the value of every new vehicle on sale today takes a hit the moment you drive it off the lot; it's a little hit in some cases, a big one in others, but a hit all the same. Delightful as they are in many, many ways, automobiles suck as investments.
But much as how aikido practitioners use their enemies' momentum to their own advantage, it's equally possible to make depreciation work for you. Certain categories, like big luxury sedans, see their values drop precipitously — yet they're often chosen by relaxed drivers who put few miles on their rides and treat them with the respect developed by one who came up in an era when cars demanded more attention than they do today.
Of course, you don't want to buy just any used luxury car. You want one that's reliable, of course. One with a good warranty would be nice, too. Something built on a sturdy platform, that also has a comfortable interior and halfway decent handling. And ideally, one that doesn't look outdated today and won't look that way tomorrow.
Or perhaps you don't mind spending a little more in order to have some additional peace of mind (or don't feel like chasing used cars all across America). In that case, a pre-owned Genesis G80 from Carvana might be more up your alley; while their prices run a bit higher, they all come with the online car retailer's stamp of approval, including a 150-point inspection, one-week return policy and delivery to your door.
