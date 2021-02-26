Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Genesis G80 Is the Best Used Car You Can Buy for $23,000

Looking for a solid secondhand luxury car for the price of a base Corolla? Look to Genesis.

By Will Sabel Courtney
2017 genesis g80
Genesis

In the world of cars, depreciation is a royal pain in the tuchus. With very few exceptions, the value of every new vehicle on sale today takes a hit the moment you drive it off the lot; it's a little hit in some cases, a big one in others, but a hit all the same. Delightful as they are in many, many ways, automobiles suck as investments.

But much as how aikido practitioners use their enemies' momentum to their own advantage, it's equally possible to make depreciation work for you. Certain categories, like big luxury sedans, see their values drop precipitously — yet they're often chosen by relaxed drivers who put few miles on their rides and treat them with the respect developed by one who came up in an era when cars demanded more attention than they do today.

Related Stories
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
11 Items You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000

Of course, you don't want to buy just any used luxury car. You want one that's reliable, of course. One with a good warranty would be nice, too. Something built on a sturdy platform, that also has a comfortable interior and halfway decent handling. And ideally, one that doesn't look outdated today and won't look that way tomorrow.

The solution: buy a used Genesis G80.

While much of the broader public may only know Genesis as "the sponsor of the Monday Night Football" or "that car Tiger Woods was driving when he crashed," as a discerning consumer and car enthusiast, you're well aware of the quality cars coming from Hyundai's luxury division. The first-generation G80 launched the division back in 2016, and while it may not have lit the world on fire, it wasn't for a lack of virtues.

And as it turns out, you can snap up excellent used examples for a song right now. These eight examples below are all one-owner cars with less than 40,000 miles on the odometer. Yet they're all available for less than $23,000. (You'll have to settle for the rear-wheel-drive V6 version, but let's face it, you don't buy a G80 for sportiness.)

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis g80
Courtesy

25,412 miles

$21,998

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis g80
Courtesy

35,378 miles

$21,998

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis g80
Courtesy

28,700 miles

$22,499

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis g80
Courtesy

25,801 miles

$22,500

SHOP NOW

2018 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis g80
Courtesy

30,131 miles

$22,995

SHOP NOW

Or perhaps you don't mind spending a little more in order to have some additional peace of mind (or don't feel like chasing used cars all across America). In that case, a pre-owned Genesis G80 from Carvana might be more up your alley; while their prices run a bit higher, they all come with the online car retailer's stamp of approval, including a 150-point inspection, one-week return policy and delivery to your door.

2018 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis g80 carvana
Courtesy

53,215 miles

$24,990

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis carvana
Courtesy

36,349 miles

$25,590

SHOP NOW

2018 Genesis G80 3.8

genesis carvana g80
Courtesy

35,481 miles

$25,990

SHOP NOW

And if none of those float your boat? Well, if you can live with the nameplate, the Hyundai Genesis is the exact same car as the G80, just a little bit older.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere. 

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK skimresources.com
$235 $295

$60 OFF (20%)

Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$79 $98

$19 OFF (20%)

This is your new go-to for spring. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging around the house or pairing it with a button-down shirt, this heather crewneck will get the job done. Todd Snyder sure knows how to outfit the American man. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS 

Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
G-Shock skimresources.com
$130 $200

$70 OFF (35%)

Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time. 

READ THE HISTORY OF G-SHOCK

Rhone Guru Shorts
Rhone Guru Shorts
$43 $78

$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Jabra amazon.com
$60 $88

$28 OFF (32%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
TaoTronics amazon.com
$43 $60

$17 OFF (28%)

This desk lamp is packed with features that will make you wonder how you lived without it. Aside from its lighting, it utilizes RavPower's groundbreaking HyperAir technology for ultra-fast wireless charging and has a USB port for any other devices you might have. 

READ HOW TO WINTERIZE YOUR BEDROOM

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew skimresources.com
$40 $80

$40 OFF W/ CODE SALETIME (50%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple as well as anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors, so you can make them your go-to for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST PANTS OF 2021

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Vistaprint Face Mask
Vistaprint Face Mask
skimresources.com
$10 $13

$9 OFF 3 OR MORE W/ CODE FAST25 (25%)

You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter. 

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
$250 $400

$150 OFF (37%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Used & Vintage Cars
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
5 Vintage Roadsters That Are Still Very Affordable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Vintage Chevy K5 Blazer Is Stunning
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000
Check Out This Drool-Worthy Custom Ferrari Wagon
Want a Custom Porsche? Here Are the Brands to Know
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
Himalaya + Taylor Stitch = One Amazing Land Rover
The Cool (and Uncool) Cars Driven by Presidents
6 Cool Foreign Cars You Can Finally Import