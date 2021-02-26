The Genesis G80 Is the Best Used Car You Can Buy for $23,000

In the world of cars, depreciation is a royal pain in the tuchus. With very few exceptions, the value of every new vehicle on sale today takes a hit the moment you drive it off the lot; it's a little hit in some cases, a big one in others, but a hit all the same. Delightful as they are in many, many ways, automobiles suck as investments.

But much as how aikido practitioners use their enemies' momentum to their own advantage, it's equally possible to make depreciation work for you. Certain categories, like big luxury sedans, see their values drop precipitously — yet they're often chosen by relaxed drivers who put few miles on their rides and treat them with the respect developed by one who came up in an era when cars demanded more attention than they do today.

Of course, you don't want to buy just any used luxury car. You want one that's reliable, of course. One with a good warranty would be nice, too. Something built on a sturdy platform, that also has a comfortable interior and halfway decent handling. And ideally, one that doesn't look outdated today and won't look that way tomorrow.

The solution: buy a used Genesis G80.

While much of the broader public may only know Genesis as "the sponsor of the Monday Night Football" or "that car Tiger Woods was driving when he crashed," as a discerning consumer and car enthusiast, you're well aware of the quality cars coming from Hyundai's luxury division. The first-generation G80 launched the division back in 2016, and while it may not have lit the world on fire, it wasn't for a lack of virtues.

And as it turns out, you can snap up excellent used examples for a song right now. These eight examples below are all one-owner cars with less than 40,000 miles on the odometer. Yet they're all available for less than $23,000. (You'll have to settle for the rear-wheel-drive V6 version, but let's face it, you don't buy a G80 for sportiness.)

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

25,412 miles

$21,998

SHOP NOW



2017 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

35,378 miles

$21,998

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

28,700 miles

$22,499

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

25,801 miles

$22,500

SHOP NOW



2018 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

30,131 miles

$22,995

SHOP NOW





Or perhaps you don't mind spending a little more in order to have some additional peace of mind (or don't feel like chasing used cars all across America). In that case, a pre-owned Genesis G80 from Carvana might be more up your alley; while their prices run a bit higher, they all come with the online car retailer's stamp of approval, including a 150-point inspection, one-week return policy and delivery to your door.

2018 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

53,215 miles

$24,990

SHOP NOW

2017 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

36,349 miles

$25,590

SHOP NOW

2018 Genesis G80 3.8

Courtesy

35,481 miles

$25,990

SHOP NOW

And if none of those float your boat? Well, if you can live with the nameplate, the Hyundai Genesis is the exact same car as the G80, just a little bit older.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io