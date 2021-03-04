Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
3
The Watches You Missed from the 2021 Golden Globes
4
Nike Secretly Updated One of Its Fastest Shoes
5
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Ferrari Doesn't Need to Make an SUV, But They're Doing It Anyway. That's a Good Thing

Ferrari doesn't need an SUV to be crazy profitable. That gives Maranello the freedom to make the Purosange something special.

By Tyler Duffy
ferrari logo
Ferrari

It's no secret that SUVs dominate the car market these days. That's especially true in the elite echelons, where playboys and plutocrats seem even more SUV-mad than us plebes; cars like the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga have been smashing sales records, earning tremendous profits and cementing those brands' future even in the midst of these uncertain times.

Related Stories
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
2020 Ferrari F8 Spider Review: A Worthy Tribute
7 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2020

The major holdout has been Ferrari. The Italian brand held firm against building an SUV for a long while, before finally coming around to the idea publicly in 2017. Still, there hasn't been a mad scramble to get the new Purosangue SUV out the factory door. Ferrari has been taking their sweet time with it, because they absolutely do not need to build an SUV.

See, unlike, say, arch-rival Lamborghini, Ferrari isn't a cash-strapped supercar builder that's been snapped up by a giant automotive conglomerate to add prestige to the corporate ledger. Ferrari may be the most powerful individual brand in the automotive industry — and the company is already, without a super-profitable SUV, a money-making machine.

rolls royce cullinan gear patrol slide 13
Rolls Royce
tig gear patrol lamborghini urus
Lamborghini
geneva motorshow 2018 preview gear patrol bentley bentayga
Bentley
aston martin dbx01 gear patrol 03
Aston Martin

In fact, Ferrari makes so much money, parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis) spun the brand off as an independent company back in 2014. That move has been a rousing success. The numbers fluctuate with the wild stock market, but a market cap analysis from January had Ferrari being worth more than Honda, Hyundai and Ford — or nearly as much as the rest of Stellantis combined.

And that's how much money they make doing traditional Ferrari stuff: putting out stunning, high-powered sports cars and drawing in eyeballs on Formula 1. Even without a future-facing electric vehicle, a soccer mom-worthy crossover or a car priced below $200,000. Even while selling less than 10,000 cars per year.

Ferrari succeeds by making extraordinary profits on its cars. A study estimated Ferrari earned around $100,000 in profit per vehicle sold in 2019; that's nearly six times as much per vehicle as Porsche and 20 times as much as BMW. (And don't even bother comparing it to mass-market brands like Toyota and Ford.)

And building cars is far from the only thing Ferrari does. It is, after all, also a multi-billion-dollar merchandising juggernaut with a theme park, a multitude of branding partnerships and dozens of stores worldwide. The company made around $1 billion in profit from non-car-selling-related activity in 2018. Ferrari is also a de facto sports franchise: finances are murky about how much cash funnels into and out of the F1 operation, but Forbes estimates the Ferrari F1 team alone is worth $1.35 billion, about as much as a mid-tier MLB club.

Or, to look at it another way: 2020 was a down year at Ferrari, as it was in much of the world. Deliveries fell about 10 percent year over year, and net profit declined 24 percent; the F1 team was caught for unspecified engine cheating and fell off the pace dramatically. Still, Ferrari as a whole made around $70,500 per vehicle that left the factory.

There's no doubt that the Purosangue SUV will sell well. The Ferrari badge would have ensured that, even if the brand had just slapped a prancing horse on a Maserati Levante.

But the fact Ferrari isn't dependent on those sales should raise our expectations. The Purosangue doesn't need to save the company...which means they can afford to make it a true Ferrari.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$144 $248

$104 OFF (42%)

This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover
$124 $155

$31 OFF (20%)

We love just about all of Brooklinen's offerings and when something goes on sale, we jump at the chance to snap something up at a discount. If you don't have a duvet cover yet, and you absolutely should, you cannot go wrong with this one, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose amazon.com
$299 $379

$80 OFF (21%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$192 $240

$48 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear avantlink.com
$150 $250

$100 OFF (40%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

J.Crew Factory Slim-Fit Lightweight Performance Sweatpant
J.Crew Factory Slim-Fit Lightweight Performance Sweatpant
Factory skimresources.com
$49 $70

$21 OFF (30%)

You've probably worn your favorite pair of sweats down a bit over the winter, so pick up a new pair for spring that work just as well at home as they do for your workouts. These have a slim fit and relatively short inseam that keeps them out of the way when you're on the move but are still comfy enough for lounging. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike skimresources.com
$64 $120

$56 OFF (46%)

As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING WHEN IT'S COLD

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics amazon.com
$60 $90

$30 OFF (33%)

Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES OF FEBRUARY

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$160 $198

$38 OFF (19%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Opinions & Essays
Why Doesn't Zenith Make a Modern Dive Watch?
The Pros and Cons of Buying Crocs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Your Everyday Ski Should Be, Yes, Fat
This Is the Best Time to Break in New Jeans
Why You Should Never Buy Your Ski Boots Online
This Fancy Camp Gear Is Nearly Idiot-Proof
This Workout Recovery Tool Is My New WFH Essential
Stop Paying So Much for Radwood Cars
How Chronograph Watches Work: All You Need to Know
What My First Watch Taught Me About Watches