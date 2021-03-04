Believe it or not, Jeep sells the Wrangler in Great Britain. And here on the 70th anniversary of America joining the good fight against Nazi Germany, our World War II allies are getting their own special edition: the Jeep Wrangler 1941.

The Wrangler 1941 is a limited run of 41 vehicles celebrating 80 years of Jeep history, dating back to the first military Jeep that went into production. It's based on the four-door Wrangler Rubicon, and uses a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine — a significantly smaller motor than the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel Wrangler that Jeep sells in the United States, which puts out 197 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque.

A two-inch suspension lift kit is the the Wrangler 1941's biggest mod. It gets enhanced underbody protection and wheel arch extensions, as well as black door sill guards, front and rear splash guards (it's Britain, they have mud), a black fuel filler door, all-weather floormats and a 1941 decal across the hood. Jeep will sell it in four colors (or rather, colours): Brilliant Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red and Billet Silver.

Jeep Jeep

The most surprising thing about the Jeep Wrangler 1941 to Americans may be how much it costs. The Wrangler is an expensive, niche vehicle in Britain; its starting price will be £58,050, which converts to more than $81,000 at the present exchange rate.

For Brits, that's more than $18,000 more expensive than the base diesel-powered Land Rover Defender 110. For Yanks, that's more than $6,000 pricier than the Hemi-V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 — and nearly $40,000 more than the standard Wrangler Rubicon.

