Jeep Is About to Reveal Its Most Revolutionary Wrangler Yet

Jeep is bringing a concept to the Easter Jeep Safari — one that may mark the biggest change in brand history.

By Tyler Duffy
jeep wrangler electric
Jeep

Jeep usually shows off a smorgasbord of Wrangler and Gladiator concepts at the Easter Jeep Safari, which occurs every spring (in one form or another) in Moab, Utah. This year, they'll bring a concept that may mark the biggest revolution in the brand's history. Jeep has announced they will unveil an all-electric Wrangler to Moab — and according to Car and Driver, we could see a production EV Wrangler follow as soon as this year.

Jeep didn't offer many details in the announcement on their new "The Road Ahead" website, which went live after the Super Bowl. It will be 100-percent battery electric, but still boast a perhaps-non-functional seven-slat grille. No word yet on the range and capability; considering that the hybrid Wrangler 4xe starts at $47,995, however, we can expect the electric model to be pricey.

It can be tough predicting what people will get angry about. But Wrangler fans — at least the well-heeled ones who can afford it — should embrace electric power. The powertrain has never been an iconic part of the Wrangler's identity; whatever sits beneath the hood is there just to help it conquer rocks and trails. And besides, once-controversial moves like adding the four-door Unlimited model and steadily moving away from the manual transmission have only made the Wrangler more popular; electrification seems likely to ultimately be another example in that list.

2021 was already shaping up to be a massive year for Jeep. The brand was already debuting the Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, the PHEV Wrangler 4xe, three new three-row SUV models and the new two-row Grand Cherokee this year. And if you're keeping score, Jeep will have delivered hybrid and V8 Wranglers to dealers and unveiled a concept for an EV Wrangler...all before Ford gets the new Bronco into production.

