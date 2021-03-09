Later this year, Nissan will finally put the long-awaited 400Z sports car into production The brand gave us a rough outline of what to expect with the Z Proto concept, but we don't have the precise specs just yet.

Then again, maybe we do now. As recently discovered by a NewNissanZ forum member, the 400z's horsepower and weight may have leaked out with the car's inclusion in the video game Project Cars 3. And if those numbers are accurate, the 400Z will be an absolute monster.

We already know the 400Z will use a twin-turbo V6. The natural presumption was that Nissan would bring over the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q60, which is offered in both 300- and 400-horsepower variants. But the Project Cars 3 screen grab lists the power higher: 444 horsepower.

Helping make the most of that horsepower is the reported curb weight of 3,252 pounds. That would make the 400Z about 80 pounds lighter than the outgoing Nissan 370Z and around 150 pounds lighter than the Toyota Supra — again, with a claimed 60 more hp. To put the power-to-weight ratio in perspective, this car would weigh about the same as a Mk8 Volkswagen GTI while packing 200 more horsepower.

Those numbers are almost too good to believe...which is the main reason to question them. Nissan has been trying to dig out of a financial hole. And the easiest and cheapest option — just using the Q60 powertrain as is — would have been more than sufficient. But if the aforementioned numbers are true, the 400Z could be absolutely jaw-dropping. And remember, you'll be able to get it with a 6-speed manual transmission.

