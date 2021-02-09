Nissan is just now starting to bring a (much-needed) onslaught of new cars to market. The surprisingly good new Rogue is out, and Nissan's Ariya electric crossover is coming soon, along with a new Pathfinder and the new Frontier.

But the car we're most excited to drive is the new Z sports car, which will almost certainly be called the 400Z. It will replace the positively ancient 370Z, which has been in production since 2008, and take the fight to everything from the Toyota GR Supra to the Ford Mustang to the Porsche 718 Cayman.

When is the Nissan 400Z coming out? Well, the brand says the new Z car should debut in the spring of 2021. Here's everything else we know about Nissan's new sports car so far.