The 2022 Nissan 400Z Is Coming. Here's Everything You Need to Know

Nissan's new Z car arrives in a matter of months. Here's what we know as we approach the launch date.

By Tyler Duffy
nissan z proto
Nissan

Nissan is just now starting to bring a (much-needed) onslaught of new cars to market. The surprisingly good new Rogue is out, and Nissan's Ariya electric crossover is coming soon, along with a new Pathfinder and the new Frontier.

But the car we're most excited to drive is the new Z sports car, which will almost certainly be called the 400Z. It will replace the positively ancient 370Z, which has been in production since 2008, and take the fight to everything from the Toyota GR Supra to the Ford Mustang to the Porsche 718 Cayman.

When is the Nissan 400Z coming out? Well, the brand says the new Z car should debut in the spring of 2021. Here's everything else we know about Nissan's new sports car so far.

nissan z proto
Nissan
1 of 7
We have a very good idea what the new Z will look like

Last September, Nissan unveiled the Z Proto concept seen here. As concepts go, this one was far closer to production-ready than, say, the wearable GT-R.

An Australian patent application from Nissan from January showed a car that looked much similar to the concept. With a sleek, modern design and nods to Z cars of yore, the new 400Z should satisfy all interested parties.

nissan z proto
Nissan
2 of 7
The 400Z will pack a twin-turbo V6

Nissan said the Z Proto used a twin-turbo V6. That likely means it's getting the twin-turbo V6 from the Infiniti Q60 coupe. That car has a 300-hp base model and a tuned-up 400-hp Red Sport model; as the new Supra shows, both power levels would suit the new Z car.

nissan z car manual shifter
Nissan
3 of 7
The new Z will have a manual transmission

Nissan showed the Z Proto with a six-speed manual, with an automatic option "under development." It would make sense for the Q60's seven-speed automatic to be the other option.

4 of 7
nissan z car manual shifter
Nissan
5 of 7
The new 400Z will have a touch screen

How old is the Nissan 370Z? It's one of the few new cars you can still buy that doesn't offer an infotainment screen. The Z Proto has one — and we would strongly bet one ends up in the production car. We also expect it to be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

nissan z proto
Nissan
6 of 7
The new Z could be a big problem for the Supra

We don't know how the new 400Z will drive yet. But on paper, it could be a problem for Toyota's halo sports car.

How much is the 400Z going to cost? Well, the rumored starting price is around $40,000 — about the same as the four-cylinder Supra. If Nissan does take the 300-and-400-hp route, the new Z will have more power at both levels than the Toyota — and, unlike the Supra, it'll pack a manual transmission.

7 of 7
