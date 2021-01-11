Suffice to say, we're somewhat obsessed with the Audi RS 6 Avant. It is, after all, not just one of the fastest family cars you can buy in the United States today; it's also a piece of long-denied forbidden fruit, sold abroad for decades but only now gracing American shores and showrooms. Sure, it may not be the most powerful wagon you can buy, but with 591 horses under the hood, that doesn't mean you have much to complain about — and there's no denying that it's the best-looking station wagon money can buy right now.
Right now on Omaze, you can enter to win a 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant in a raffle designed to benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Like many a museum these days, the Petersen has been facing hard times during the coronavirus pandemic; the funds raised by the raffle will go towards helping it continue its mission of educating and delighting automotive fans with its expansive collection of rare vehicles and revelatory exhibits.
And, like most Omaze car raffles, the winner of this Audi also scores $20,000 in cash to do with as they see fit. Gas and insurance seems like a pretty good use of it to us.
