By going all-in on EVs from the start, Tesla has developed a significant lead on major automakers in terms of electric vehicle powertrain development and branding. But the company's biggest competitive advantage may be its Supercharger network: a global web of more than 20,000 fast charging points designed for Tesla vehicles.
Well, a good idea rarely stays exclusive for long. So it's not surprising that well-funded EV startup Rivian has revealed its plans to follow Tesla's lead by creating the Rivian Adventure Network.
Rivian is planning a network of 3,500 fast-charging sites at 600-plus locations by the end of 2023. Like the Tesla superchargers (at least until another carmaker takes up Elon Musk's offer to license access on a broad scale), these will be meant just for Rivian customers. They will start by offering 200-kW charging, enabling them to add up to 140 miles of range to the R1S and R1T in 20 minutes. Rivian says they will be powered by 100-percent renewable energy and located near shops and restaurants.
Rivian
Rivian also plans to add 10,000 Rivian Waypoints that offer Level 2 charging and will be open to the general electric vehicle-owning public across the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2023. Rivian will also sell customers a Level 2 wall charger that can add up to 25 miles of range per hour and be rolled into the vehicle's cost.
The lack of charging infrastructure is one of the main hurdles to EV adoption, so more charging is good. That said, some form of industry-wide collaboration on fast-charging would ultimately be preferable to each manufacturer setting up its own ad hoc network.
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example.
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io