If there's one brand that seems poised to capitalize on America's pandemic-related increase in love for outdoor fun, it's Subaru. The carmaker has been selling its wares as the perfect vehicles for escaping the daily grind for decades, and ridden that image to sales success year after year.
But with every other brand under the sun seemingly looking for ways to capitalize on the love for tougher, more capable off-roaders, it was only a matter of time until Subaru joined the fray. So it's no surprise that the brand is getting set to release an even more badass, off-road-oriented version of the Outback to join its shifting lineup.
Now, we know when we'll see it. The new version of the Outback, Subaru has just announced, will be unveiled on March 30th. And a teaser image with Yokohama Geolander All-Terrain tires, chunkier body cladding and an elevated ride height gives us our best look yet at the new station-wagon-turned-SUV.
What will the Wilderness trim entail? Well, we'll have to wait for Subaru's official reveal to know for sure But the photo shows a beefed-up appearance. Spy shots from the vehicle's testing have shown what appears to be a ground clearance increase above the standard 8.7 inches. Based on the press release wording, we'd guess the Outback Wilderness gets some form of underbody protection and perhaps upgraded off-road software tricks or drive modes.
For buyers, a more capable and cooler-looking Outback option is great. So is getting what would have been aftermarket modifications straight from the dealer — and knowing they'll play well with Subaru's sophisticated safety technology and all-wheel-drive tech.
