The Ford Bronco Sport, Driven Off-Road and in the Real World

The all-new Ford Bronco may have been one of the most anticipated vehicular reveals of 2020 — but you can't actually buy one in 2020. No, there's only one member of Ford's new equine-themed SUV family you can park in your driveway here in this hellscape of a year: the 2021 Bronco Sport.

The Bronco Sport, in case you've forgotten what with the 19 million other things that have happened since it debuted back in July, is not a traditional body-on-frame SUV like its bigger Wrangler-fighting sibling; rather, it's built on a version of Ford's C2 platform, which also underpins the Escape and the latest Focus that's not sold in America because we can't have nice things. It shares its powertrains — a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four — with the Escape, as well as its eight-speed automatic

Still, anyone who knows anything about how car companies design and engineer vehicles today knows that automakers can make vastly different products based on the same set of bones. So to find out whether the Bronco Sport is truly worthy of its bucking name or merely a zebra covered in paint, both staff writer Tyler Duffy and editor Will Sabel Courtney took turns behind the wheel: the former at an off-roading event in Michigan, the latter on the hard streets of New York City.