By now, you're likely aware that Volkswagen is converting its entire lineup to electric powertrains and leaving gasoline behind. But the brand isn't about to abandon its heritage while doing so. The ID.3 hatchback — which isn't coming to America for now, at least — is basically an electric Golf; there's no word yet on an e-Beetle or an Electric Thing, but ithey seem like layups for VW at some point.
One vehicle we know we are getting in America, however: the ID. Buzz minivan, an electric take on the classic VW Bus. And now, we know when it will arrive.
That won't be the only difference between Buzzes, though. The ID. Buzz will be more utilitarian across the Pond; Europeans will see both commercial and passenger versions and both short and long-wheelbase vans. (The ID. Buzz will also spearhead Volkswagen's push into autonomous driving.) Americans will only get the long-wheelbase passenger version.
Powertrain-wise, Car and Driver expects the ID. Buzz to follow the track of the ID. 4 crossover, which runs on the same MEB platform. That would mean 200-ish-horsepower rear-wheel-drive and 300-ish-hp all-wheel-drive versions.
We could see the ID. Buzz being a major hit for Volkswagen for more than just nostalgia reasons. The secret to the initial VW Bus's success was its space efficiency; the Bus could fit eight-ish people and a substantial amount of cargo into a footprint similar to the current Jetta. Current EVs tend to be small and not very practical for families on the cargo front; the ID.4, which offers analogous space to a standard compact crossover, is an outlier. An electric van that could push the cab out to the front, as the ID. Buzz seems to do, would likely be far more accommodating than an equivalent gas-powered van of the same size.
Of course, modern safety standards and EV aerodynamic requirements will likely prevent the Buzz from being as space-efficient as its counter-culture-approved predecessor. But if the ID. Buzz can deliver space on par with a decent-sized family crossover, stylish looks, and a pricepoint more attainable than plunking down for a Rivian R1S, there should be a lot of interest.
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, ventilated mesh main compartment, water bottle pocket, separate compartment for clean clothes and even 900D Cordura on the outside to keep your things protected.
If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that the clothes we like to lounge in are here to stay. These luxe house shoes from Rancourt are a shoe that you can feel good about putting on each morning.
Let's face it, trying to light charcoal can be pretty difficult. If you love grilling but hate the process of getting things up to temp, an electric charcoal lighter is going to be your top purchase of the season.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
One of the most important things about fitness is recovery. When you've wrapped up the day's WOD or run, you need something to throw on that will feel good and keep you comfortable. This is that piece.
This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
This UHD smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra-fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io