Enter to Win Bentley's Super-SUV and Help an Amazing Cause

Much like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW before them, when Bentley announced it would be diving into the world of sport-utility vehicles, the news was met with derision from some quarters. Yet much like with those carmakers that came before it, the choice to build an SUV not only proved profitable, but it also proved that it was exceedingly possible to build a high-riding machine that carries the spirit of a brand that had never gone there before.

Indeed, the Bentayga not only lives up to the traits expected of a car from Crewe, but in many cases, surpasses them. After all, you expect a Bentley to be heavy and solid yet astoundingly quick, laden with luxury features but still eminently usable, all of which the Bentayga is; it just so happens to also be capable of scrambling over terrain that would rip the belly out of a Continental GT.

Of course, like all Bentleys, that quality and capability come at a cost; the Bentayga's six-figure price tag means most people can't swing putting one in their driveway. But luckily for those of us who may not be able to buy one outright right now, there is another way to try and bring home the Bentley bacon: this sweepstakes from Omaze.

Since it's an Omaze sweepstakes, you'll be helping a great cause, too. In this case, the money raised will benefit Make-A-Wish — which you've no doubt heard of, given their cultural prominence and four decades of helping to make the wishes of critically ill children and their families come true.

But on top of just helping that foundation, of course, you'll also be able to potentially take home a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 and $20,000 cash with which to pay for gas, taxes, insurance or whatever the heck else you want. (Also, hot tip: enter the code AFF50 at checkout for 50 bonus entries.) If you're interested, though, act fast: the sweepstakes ends on April 15th.

