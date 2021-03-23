If there's a carmaker out there that doesn't do things by half-measures, it's Bentley. Whether it's comfort, performance, design or pushing into electrification, the British luxury brand gives everything its all these days.

After a surprisingly gangbusters 2020, the crew from Crewe is planning to set a bevy of fresh model variants loose on the world here in 2021, including more plug-in hybrids. But before those more efficient cars arrive, Bentley has something a bit more...extroverted for the world to feast its eyes on. Meet the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed.