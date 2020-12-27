Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

‘We’ve Got the Formula:’ Bentley’s CEO Talks the Future of the Luxury Brand

“We have to reinvent Bentley,” CEO Adrian Hallmark says. “If that appeals to vegetarians, carnivores, velociraptors, I don’t care.

By Will Sabel Courtney
future of bentley gear patrol lead full
Bentley

Adrian Hallmark looks pretty much exactly like you’d expect the CEO of Bentley Motors to look. Middle-aged, square-jawed and broad-faced, he’s the sort of generically good-looking British fellow who you’d see playing M in a Bond film before Dame Judi Dench owned the role.

Related Stories
The 10 Best New Cars and Trucks of 2020
What’s It Like to Design Your Own Bentley?

He’s also holding the reins of the company at a pivotal moment in time. Bentley isn’t just celebrating its 100th birthday this year; the brand is celebrating its centenary with what Hallmark himself described to Bloomberg as “probably the worst year in our history” squarely in its rearview mirror. And the road ahead is a twisty one; parent company Volkswagen AG is pushing full steam ahead into electrification, with plans to invest $91 billion in electric cars and tech in the near future in order to crank out three million EVs a year by 2025.

For a brand based around the idea of grand tourers designed to drive for days on end at high speeds, pushing into electric cars — which, for all their rapidly-gaining capabilities, still can’t come close to the range of their internal-combustion equivalents, let alone the “recharging” time of a $500 hooptie — seem like a honker of a pill to swallow. Hallmark, for his part, isn’t in denial about the challenges. In order to work for Bentley, the CEO says, batteries need to reach parity with the range and performance of the carmaker’s current gas-powered cars.

“We don’t see anything until the mid-2020s that’s big and strong enough for our needs,” Hallmark says. “We would need probably a 150-kilowatt-hour battery to propel something the size of a Flying Spur or a Bentayga.” (The largest electric car battery currently used, for the record, is the 100-kWh unit in top-trim Tesla Model S sedans and Model X crossovers.) A slightly smaller battery could be practical, he hedges — “We can maybe get 130-135 kWh” to work, he says — but that would have to be in part due to better battery management technology as well as bigger electron tanks, so to speak.

Future-of-Bentley-gear-patrol-CEO

Also — new types of electron tanks. The current type of battery technology commonly used — lithium-ion, which use a liquid electrolyte to carry charge around — just doesn’t have what it takes, at least for the Flying B. “Lithium-ion is not the long-term solution. Full stop,” Hallmark says. “We’re looking forward to solid-state.”

Solid-state batteries, unlike lithium-ion, don’t have a liquid component, instead using solid materials such as ceramics as conductors for electricity; this can make them both safer and more power-dense than other, more traditional batteries, but the technology is still in its infancy compared to the power packs found in iPhones and Teslas. To that end, the VW Group has invested in a solid-state battery startup called QuantumScape, whose work should be ready for production car integration by 2023-2025, according to Hallmark. (Hence, presumably, why Bentley has locked onto a target date of 2025 for launching its first pure electric car.)

Related Story
Bentley Just Created the Fastest SUV in the World

It’ll still be more expensive than li-ion, as the common battery type is abbreviated, but Bentley’s positioning near the top of the market means it can lead the way for the whole VW Group on the new tech. “In a $250–$300,000 car, people can afford to carry that premium,” Hallmark says.

Future-of-Bentley-gear-patrol-ambiance-1

And in spite of what you might assume, while Hallmark claims Bentley’s customers aren’t particularly jazzed about self-driving cars — “I wanna be the last customer in an autonomous car” is the sort of remark they often drop in research clinics and casual conversations alike, he says — they are enthusiastic about the idea of EVs. Every two years, Hallmark says, the company does a survey of 1,500–2,000 current and potential customers; over the last four years, interest in electric cars jumped from just 8 percent to a whopping 40.

Hence, in part, why the EXP 100 GT concept car — unveiled last month and shown off to the public at Monterey Car Week — is powered by electrons, not fossil fuels. But the choice of powertrain is hardly the only thing differentiating that idea of Bentley-circa-2035 from the new Continental GT coupe parked next to it at The Quail. Sustainable materials make up a far greater chunk of the car than current models: the interior uses 83 percent less leather than a modern car would, subbing in upholstery made from winemaking-sourced grape skins that would otherwise be discarded; cotton from a farm in the north of England makes up much of the rest of the insides. It’s all part of a broader vision for the super-luxury brand’s future, one that holds sustainability as a watchword as much as elegance and craftsmanship.

“It’s not tokenism,” Hallmark says. The brand already uses sustainably-sourced wood appropriated from trees that fell on their own, but going forward, the CEO says the company might even invest in buying entire forests — partly to guarantee a supply of hardwood, yes, but also to help offset the company’s own carbon emissions. The goal, he says, is to make the company carbon-neutral by 2023, balancing out emissions on every continent from both the vehicles they sell and the facilities that build them. (The Bentley factory in Crewe, he says, will be the second one in the entire VW Group to negate its CO2 footprint.)

“We have to reinvent Bentley,” he says.“If that appeals to vegetarians, carnivores, velociraptors, I don’t care. As long as they’ve got a driver’s license.”

“The potential is huge,” he adds. “The next 100 years, although we have to redefine everything, we’ve got the formula.”

Future-of-Bentley-gear-patrol-ambiance-2

In the short term, however, that means hybrids. The Bentayga is first; the 3.0-liter-turbocharged-V6-and-17.3-kWh-battery plug-in hybrid goes on sale towards the end of the year. Every model in the portfolio is ripe for partial electrification, however — though Hallmark admits the Mulsanne won’t be able to integrate a battery and electric motor until a new version replaces the current one, which has gone largely unchanged since its 2010 debut. (“Where the petrol tank is probably the worst place for electrification,” he says.)

It isn’t just hybrid tech that’ll be coming to the existing lineup. Hallmark says the company’s current four models have room to develop further; “there’s a lot more innovation we can do with each of those models” than with new ones, he says. Faster versions and longer wheelbases could both be in the cards, he says — the latter, presumably, reserved for the likes of the new Flying Spur and future Mulsannes.

One addition you shouldn’t expect to see: a Bentley hypercar. While Hallmark admits it’s the sole high-end automotive segment that’s been growing in the last decade and a half that the brand doesn’t play in, the brand’s VW Group cohorts Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche already own the space well enough.

“As a group, we don’t need a fourth member of the family sharing the same chicken,” he says.

Future-of-Bentley-gear-patrol-ambiance-3

One pool where Bentley still sees a place to dip its toe, however: one-offs and limited-run models. They’ve been both a sales success and a media boon for other brands in the group (and elsewhere), yet so far, the crew from Crewe hasn’t done much in the way of those high-margin specials. That seems likely to change.

“We’ve got some ideas,” Hallmark says. “You can expect some positive news,” he adds, before mentioning that we won’t need to hold our breath too long. “It’s months, rather than years.”

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tbo underwear
TBô Three-Pack Bamboo Underwear

Presented by TBô

SHOP NOW

33% Off

TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.

READ MORE

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch huckberry.com
$132 $240

$108 off (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra bestbuy.com
$120 $180

$60 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub
Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub
$94 $125

$31 OFF (25%)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ OUR WIRELESS CHARGING TIPS

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$18 $24

$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)

Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's. 

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL GROOMING PRODUCTS

Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$42 $60

$18 OFF (30%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
$459 $519

$60 OFF (11%)

Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS

MiniKnife - Compact Folding Knife
MiniKnife - Compact Folding Knife
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this compact knife is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not?

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$49 $98

$49 OFF (50%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
How ‘Virtual’ Mobile Networks Can Save You Money
Airstream’s Future Looks Smarter Than Ever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why the Hell Does Your Chemex Have a Nipple?
The Dodge Durango SRT Is a Tamed Performance SUV
The 15 Best New Bourbons and Whiskeys of 2020
2021 Toyota Tundra Trail Edition Review
The Apple Car Proves Apple Should Buy Ford
The Hummer EV Is Proving Crazy Popular
The Best Phono Preamps Under $100
The Best Stereo Receivers Under $500