BMW's Most Powerful Car Ever Sold Could Arrive Next Year

And you won't believe it's real when you hear what it's going to be.

By Tyler Duffy
bmw m2 cs
BMW

2022 — a.k.a. next year — marks the 50th anniversary of BMW's M performance division, and it seems the M folks have something wild in mind. According to a new report from Great Britain's CAR, the M division will celebrate the milestone with its first electric performance car: the iM2. It will be a halo version of the upcoming G42 2 Series....and the specs sound absolutely bananas.

The report says BMW has been developing the project under the codename Project Katharina. The vehicle — again, based on BMW's subcompact 2 Series — would get a quad-motor system employing BMW's "most extreme battery technology conceived to date." It would put out a megawatt of power — which, in America specs, translates to around 1,341 horsepower. That would be a little more than twice the power output of BMW's current most powerful car, the M5 CS.

The iM2 will allegedly accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in somewhere between 2.0 and 2.5 seconds. The Project Katharina prototype, per the report, has already lapped the Nürbugring's Nordschleife with a time under seven minutes — a feat only achieved to date by supercars. (To put that in perspective, it beat the BMW M8 Competition around the track by a full 40 seconds.)

CAR says the iM2 should arrive for 2022, though it hedges that the car has not received final approval. Production would be a limited run of cars in stripped-down racing spec, with carbon fiber panels, a rear seat delete and thin-walled glass, among other features. No word on pricing, but since the last generation M2 CS started at $83,000, we can expect it would be expensive.

Here's hoping it does arrive. If BMW does launch the iM2 next year, it would be hard to conceive a stronger statement that electric power does not mean the end of BMW performance.

