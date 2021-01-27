The BMW M5 CS Is the Most Powerful Bimmer Ever to Hit the Streets

The ever-escalating battle for sport sedan supremacy just turned once more. This time, it’s BMW’s turn to claim the high ground. And in case you needed more proof of how brutal this war has become, think of this: the new BMW M5 CS isn’t just the most powerful sedan the brand’s ever made, it’s the most powerful production car it’s ever released onto the streets, period.

Admittedly, the twin-turbo V8 didn’t need that much work to get there. A few tweaks have tuned the engine to pump out 627 horsepower, 10 more than the existing M5 Competition. Peak torque remains the same as that model — 553 lb-ft — but it’s available over an ever-so-slightly-wider band of engine speeds, hanging around from 1,800 to 5,950 rpm.