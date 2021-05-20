After years of languishing largely in the sidelines, the Acura TLX was resurrected for the 2021 model year as a new luxury sedan. The second-generation model made a great first impression with its aptly-named Super Handling All-Wheel Drive and superb ELS Studio audio system. But we were still not quite sated...because we also knew a hotter six-cylinder Type S version was coming. Now, Acura just announced that it'll be at dealers next month — and be more affordable than the BMW M340i that's its primary foe.

Call the TLX Type S a more comfortable, sensible and adult-oriented alternative to the Honda Civic Type R. Its 3.0-liter V6 puts out 355 horsepower — an 83-hp bump over the four-pot version. The TLX Type S features a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission, the SH-AWD system, a sport-tuned double-wishbone front suspension and Brembo brakes.

Acura plans to sell two versions of the TLX Type S. The basic Type S version will start at $52,300 running on Pirelli all-season tires; there will also be a $53,100 version with a Performance Wheel and Tire Package that adds racier Pirelli summer tires and Acura NSX-inspired five-spoke wheels.

Honda Honda

The TLX Type S, according to Acura, will be "available in limited quantities." Fewer than 2,000 of them will arrive for the 2021 model year. Acura will start selling the TLX Type S on June 23rd, and prospective buyers can configure them on the website and contact a local dealer to reserve them online.

This car should hew to Acura's traditional appeal: providing really compelling value and performance for car enthusiasts who don't care so much about having flashy BMW or Mercedes badges. And if you like the idea of the TLX Type S but need a bit more space for the family? Acura is putting the same powertrain in an upcoming Type S version of the all-new 2022 Acura MDX SUV.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io