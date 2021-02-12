Acura, to its credit, goes its own way inside

While the exterior design may have a certain generic RWD sport sedan flavor to it, the interior is much more distinct than most of its competitors. That round metal knob in the center of the dashboard seems like it should be the shifter, or barring that, the volume; it's actually the drive mode selector. Shifting between directions is accomplished by the buttons below it, which look more at-home here than in, say, the Passport. And the three-dimensional angles of the dash give an added sense of solidity to the interior.

The aesthetics provide a nice user experience, too. The steering wheel's rim has a deliberate thiccness that feels good to the touch, especially at the crucial nine-and-three positions. And blessedly, there's an array of hard controls — buttons, knobs, etc. — for frequently-interacted-with controls, like the climate and volume.

That mean you won't need to interact with Acura's unique True Touchpad Interface control for the infotaiment system as much as you might think, which, ultimately, is for the best. While a clever idea in theory (and still a better system than Lexus offers), the interface — which has you poke the piece of the touchpad that corresponds with the same area on the screen — is ultimately less intuitive than even the MacBook-like touchpad of new Mercedes models, let alone something like a touchscreen.