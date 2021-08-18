The 2023 Nissan Z Has Arrived. Here's Everything You Need to Know

It's been a long, long, loooooooong time coming — but the replacement for the aged Nissan 370Z has, at long last, arrived.

The Nissan 400Z is really just the Nissan Z

First off, the name. The car we thought would be called the 2022 Nissan 400Z is, in fact, known as the 2023 Nissan Z — a more open-ended name for a new generation of the sports car.

Nissan

Still, the 400Z name would have been fairly appropriate, as this new Nissan whips up a cool 400 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 — the same engine found in the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport. Much like the Infiniti, it also spits out 350 lb-ft of torque, stretching across a wide plateau from 1,600 to 5,600 rpm.

Yes, you can get a stick shift

Unlike the Infiniti, however, which only offers a nine-speed automatic gearbox, buyers of the 2023 Z will be faced with a choice of transmission: that nine-speed slushbox (with paddle shifters, of course) or a six-speed manual gearbox with a high-performance clutch. Either way, however, you'll be able to execute sweet hole shots on command, as both gearboxes offer launch control functionality.

Nissan

The new Z comes in two additional flavors beyond manual or automatic: Sport and Performance. (Yes, those sound pretty similar.) Sport is the base model, packing 18-inch wheels and 2-piston front / single-piston rear brakes; Performance cars boast 19-inch wheels with more performance-oriented tires, larger brake disks and floating 4-piston front / 2-piston rear calipers. Performance cars also boast a dual exhaust

The 2023 Nissan Z's interior is a big leap forward

Nissan

Every 2023 Nissan Z represents a massive leap up from its predecessor inside, however. While the 2020 370Z's guts still looked straight out of the early Obama years, the all-new car boasts tech that feels very much of the modern era — though without ditching the style of the old version entirely. A 12.3-inch digital instrument panel comes standard, although analog gauge pods for boost, turbo speed and voltage still lie alongside.

Nissan

The seats — cloth in the Sport, heated leather in the Performance — were inspired by those of the GT-R. Sport models score an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a six-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Performance versions get a 9.0-inch screen with an eight-speaker Bose stereo, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2023 Nissan Z's design is familiar, but fresh

If you've seen the Z Proto — and odds are good that if you're reading this, you have — the 2023 Nissan Z should look pretty familiar. There's a long hood and a squared-off rear, creating a profile that brings to mind Z-cars of yore; in addition, the LED headlights' design is designed to evoke those of the 1970s-era 240ZG, while the tail lamps are designed to remind you of the 300ZX.

Nissan

How much will the new Nissan Z cost?

Well, that remains to be seen. As of press time, Nissan hadn't announced pricing for the new car. (The company's COO mentioned that he expected it to start around $40,000, but there's a lot of wiggle room there.) Still, with the 2023 Z not expected to reach showrooms until spring of 2022, Nissan has plenty of time to sort that out...and hopefully, it'll actually start near the outgoing model's $30,090 base price.

Nissan

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io