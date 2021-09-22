Today's Top Stories
1
iPhone 13, Better iPads, Bigger Watches
2
This Panerai Is a First for the Brand
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Duffle Is Perfect for Your Next Adventure

Nissan May Have Just Confirmed That a New GT-R Is Happening

Godzilla may be getting an upgrade, finally.

By Tyler Duffy
nissan gtr
Nissan

The Nissan GT-R, also known as Godzilla, is the Japanese brand's halo sports car. The current generation was a revelation when it came out. The trouble is it came out back in 2007, the same year Steve Jobs debuted the first iPhone. And while the GT-R once offered supercar performance for a modest price, it now starts off more expensive than a Porsche 911.

Nissan has not announced a next-generation GT-R yet. And its future is open to speculation as Nissan has faced financial problems. They only sell about 300 GT-Rs per year in the U.S. But, as spotted by Motor1, Nissan's Australian media site may have inadvertently confirmed that a next-generation GT-R is in the works.

Related Stories
A New Nissan Xterra? That's What Dealers Want
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
The Corvette Z06 Could Have a Record-Breaking V8

Australia is losing the R35 GT-R in November as it no longer meets the country's crash regulations. A Nissan Australia press release notes that it will be "the last time the current-generation vehicle will be offered" and that "this isn't the end to the GT-R story in Australia." If it isn't the last time the GT-R will be offered, but it's the last time the current-generation GT-R will be offered, one must rationally conclude there will be a next-gen R36 GT-R.

When the next-generation GT-R would arrive is one issue. A report last year pegged it for 2023. It's not clear right now where the new GT-R would place on a spectrum between intention and full-on production car. As with the new Z car, expect Nissan to introduce a GT-R concept — of the non-wearable variety — before the production car.

Like the new Z car, another question will be how new an R36 GTR would actually be. However, the same report that pegged the new GT-R for 2023 has it featuring a revolutionary hybrid setup with an F1-like kinetic energy recovery system, which would have a fittingly Godzilla-like impact.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Your Next Watch Should Be a Solar-Powered Timex
The Best Dutch Oven Is $200 off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Do These Jeans Cost $700?
Honda's Best SUV Just Got Way More Rugged
These Specialized E-Bikes May Make You a Believer
VW Could Revive an Iconic Off-Road SUV Badge
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
Want to Own Rolex's Most Badass Dive Watch Ever?
The Ford Bronco Raptor Will Be Here Next Year
You Can Buy the Watch Bracelet Used by Astronauts