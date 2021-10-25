Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Watch Will Pair with Your Entire Wardrobe
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Get Ahead of Holiday Shopping with Backcountry

Mazda's Next MX-5 Miata Will Be Exactly What You Want, Report Says

Mazda may not mess with the Miata formula too much, at least in the short term.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 mazda mx 5 miata gear patrol
Mazda

Recently, Mazda unveiled its Sustainable Zoom Zoom 2030 plan, which reveals the company's intent to go 100 percent electric — or at least electrified hybrid. That plan raised the question about what will happen with the MX-5 Miata, known for its purist driving dynamics and its combo of a naturally-aspirated combustion engine and manual transmission. Well, we may have, at least, a short-term answer.

Related Stories
The Mazda 3 Turbo Is the Grown-Up's WRX
Mazda Announced Some Massive Lineup Changes
The Next Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know

Autocar is reporting details about the next-generation NE MX-5 Miata, which the outlet says will arrive in 2024. Per the report, the new MX-5 will use a version of Mazda's new Skyactiv-X combustion engine that debuted in the Mazda 3 and CX-30. It probably won't get much more power than the present version, but it will still be naturally aspirated to satisfy the purists and keep the option for a manual transmission. The new Miata would also get the obligatory LED lights and interior upgrades.

Does launching a new, purely combustion car in 2024 make sense? In the MX-5 Miata's case, probably — largely as a bridge to an eventual hybrid version in 2030.

After all, even if you can accept the eventual loss of the naturally-aspirated engine and the manual, the MX-5 still faces a fundamental challenge with weight if it goes electric using current tech. The current model weighs in at just 2,400 pounds; going hybrid or electric with the present battery technology would add significant weight to the car. For instance, Mazda's new MX-30 hybrid — with a small 35.5-kW battery pack — weighs 3,655 pounds. In other words, Mazda needs more time to figure out how to build a greener Miata.

The MX-5 should also be relatively easy for Mazda to keep as a combustion car through the end of the decade. The current model is already a fairly efficient car, delivering 30 mpg combined or 29 mpg with the manual. An MX-5 with the Skyactiv-X engine would be even more efficient. And the MX-5 is also a relatively low-volume seller. So it wouldn't have a huge impact one way or another on Mazda meeting emissions standards.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Could Toyota and Porsche Build a New MR2?
A. Lange & Söhne's Zeitwerk Honeygold Lumen Watch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2023 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
Two Dyson V8 Models Are on Sale Today
Ford Now Has 2 Cool New Broncos Coming Next Year
Toyota Leak May Reveal a Fancy New Tundra Trim
This Popular Boot is Back in Three New Colors
Grab the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Use
Patek Just Dropped the Ultimate Green-Dial Watch
Can Auto Shocks Turn You Into a Mountain Bike Pro?