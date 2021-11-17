Dodge Unleashed Their Wildest Hellcat Models Yet

Dodge has cultivated a distinct identity as the home of American muscle. Key components of that identity need to change over the next decade. But Dodge plans to lean into the Hemi V8-powered "bachelor party" while it lasts. The brand inaugurated a Never Lift campaign, basically a two-year-long Advent calendar of muscle-related happening likely culminating with Dodge's new electric muscle car.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dodge just unveiled the Never Lift campaign's latest phase: new Jailbreak models for the 2022 Charger and Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody vehicles. The Jailbreak models offer what every Hellcat owner was craving: even more power. The package bumps the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 power output on the Hellcat Redeye to 807 horsepower. It also ramps up the factory customization options Dodge buyers can choose from.

The Jailbreak models will "let buyers run free through the styling archives," which will include most of the brand's previous offerings and an assortment of new, Jailbreak-only options. Customers will be able to choose from seven wheels, six different stripes, six brake caliper colors, five types of seats, five types of exterior badging, four steering wheels, four seat belts and four floormats.

They are called the Jailbreak models because there are no restrictions on color pairings. If you dream up your most garish Charger or Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody, Dodge will build it for you.

Stellantis Stellantis

Some buyers may find the jailbroken options tree overwhelming. For them, Dodge will offer curated builds from their design team. One of them, called Brass Funky, "combines a Hellraisin exterior with Sepia Laguna leather seats" and Brass Monkey grille badging.

Dodge says upgrading to a Jailbreak model will start at $995 MSRP — above the Charger or Challenger Hellcat Redeye's standard cost. Buyers will be able to place custom orders in dealerships beginning in late Q4 2021.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io