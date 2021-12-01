Aston Martin, like just about every manufacturer, is pivoting toward electric vehicles; Britain plans to ban pure combustion vehicles by 2030. Even James Bond drives an EV now. But that does not mean Aston Martin is finished with internal combustion just yet; the brand has just confirmed it will produce a new V12 Vantage for a limited run in 2022.

What do we know about the V12 Vantage? Not a whole lot, officially. The entire text from the brand's press release — "You've heard about it. You will certainly hear it coming. V12 Vantage. It's not just a Limited Edition,it's a Final Edition. Returning in 2022"" — could have fit within a tweet. Aston Martin also previewed how the engine will sound in a YouTube video.

The new V12 Vantage should get the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 from the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, which puts out 690 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. Like the V12 Speedster (and unlike the last V12 Vantage), the new V12 Vantage will not offer a manual transmission, according to Car and Driver. The V12 Speedster can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed limited at 186 mph.

Aston Martin's standard Vantage, packing a 503-hp V8 engine, starts around $140,000, and we expect the new V12 Vantage to cost substantially more than that. However, it should be cheaper than the V12 Speedster's $950,000 starting price — despite the added demands of providing a roof and a windshield.

Per Autocar, the new V12 Vantage will be one of 10 special edition derivative Aston Martin vehicles that will arrive within the next few years.

