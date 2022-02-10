If there's one name that stands above all others in in Porsche 911 resto-modding — or perhaps even in resto-modding, period — it's Singer Vehicle Design. The company builds exquisite recreations of the air-cooled 964-generation 911 (1989-94) with unmatched attention to detail. The resulting vehicles are as much works of art as means of transport.

Thus far, Singer has only built naturally-aspirated Porsches. But now, the company is branching out into the exciting world of turbocharging.



Singer Singer

Singer has just unveiled the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer — Turbo Study. These recreations are still based on the 964, but the custom, reimagined carbon fiber bodywork with the whale-tail spoiler and shark fin pays homage to the influential and infamous Porsche 930, the first 911 Turbo. This inaugural version features a Wolf Blue exterior and a Malibu Sand interior with black forest accents.

Singer Singer

The engine is a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.8-liter flat-six. This version puts out more than 450 horsepower, but owners can tailor the total output to their preference. This customer opted for rear-wheel drive — all-wheel drive is available — and the more comfortable touring suspension, rather than the sport version.

The Turbo Study is also fitted with a six-speed manual transmission, carbon-ceramic brakes and a few luxuries like electronically adjusted heated seats and air conditioning.

Singer does not get into specifics about pricing, only noting that it's dependent on specification. But considering that a stock base model new Porsche 911 starts above $100,000 and the going price for used Singers is into at least the mid to high six figures, you can expect building your bespoke dream 911 Turbo won't be a cheap process.

It's also unclear how long the waitlist will be for a turbocharged Singer 911. Singer says they already have 70 reservations for them.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io