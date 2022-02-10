Today's Top Stories
Check Out Singer's Jaw-Dropping Porsche 911 Turbo

Yet another reason you may want to buy a Powerball ticket.

By Tyler Duffy
singer 911 turbo study
Singer

If there's one name that stands above all others in in Porsche 911 resto-modding — or perhaps even in resto-modding, period — it's Singer Vehicle Design. The company builds exquisite recreations of the air-cooled 964-generation 911 (1989-94) with unmatched attention to detail. The resulting vehicles are as much works of art as means of transport.

Thus far, Singer has only built naturally-aspirated Porsches. But now, the company is branching out into the exciting world of turbocharging.

singer 911 turbo
Singer
singer 911 turbo rear
Singer

Singer has just unveiled the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer — Turbo Study. These recreations are still based on the 964, but the custom, reimagined carbon fiber bodywork with the whale-tail spoiler and shark fin pays homage to the influential and infamous Porsche 930, the first 911 Turbo. This inaugural version features a Wolf Blue exterior and a Malibu Sand interior with black forest accents.

singer 911 turbo side
Singer
singer 911 turbo engine
Singer

The engine is a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.8-liter flat-six. This version puts out more than 450 horsepower, but owners can tailor the total output to their preference. This customer opted for rear-wheel drive — all-wheel drive is available — and the more comfortable touring suspension, rather than the sport version.

The Turbo Study is also fitted with a six-speed manual transmission, carbon-ceramic brakes and a few luxuries like electronically adjusted heated seats and air conditioning.

Singer does not get into specifics about pricing, only noting that it's dependent on specification. But considering that a stock base model new Porsche 911 starts above $100,000 and the going price for used Singers is into at least the mid to high six figures, you can expect building your bespoke dream 911 Turbo won't be a cheap process.

It's also unclear how long the waitlist will be for a turbocharged Singer 911. Singer says they already have 70 reservations for them.

