Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
We Found Your New Summer Party Shirt
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Filter Makes Any Water Drinking Water

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of Our Favorite Rooftop Tents Just Got a Major Upgrade

And it will still be the same price.

By Tyler Duffy
roofnest falcon 2 tent on top of a ford bronco
Nate Dodge

Colorado-based Roofnest builds some of our favorite rooftop tents that make car camping a breeze. The company overhauled its signature tent, the Falcon, to a new version, the Falcon 2. It features an all-new design and several added standard features. And, incredibly enough in our present economic climate, Roofnest plans to offer it for the same price as the original Falcon.

roofnest falcon rooftop tent on toyota 4runner
Roofnest

Roofnest says the Falcon 2 is a "totally new design from top to bottom shell." The top shell is now smoother and more aerodynamic. A double accessory channel can accommodate Roofnest's crossbars, allowing an additional 150 pounds of gear storage when closed and 75 pounds when the tent is open. Based on Roofnest's top-of-the-line Falcon Pro, the honeycomb aluminum bottom shell offers twice as many accessory channels.

Added standard features include a 2.5-inch thick memory foam mattress, a redesigned rainfly zip that can cover all three entrances quickly, an 8-foot telescoping aluminum ladder, tent material that is thicker, quieter and darker with a blackout coating, an interior-mounted six-pocket gear grid with a clear pocket for smartphones and tablets and two USB-battery powered LED light strips.

Like the previous version, the Roofnest Falcon 2 comes in two sizes. The standard Falcon 2 is 88 inches long and 50 inches wide, sleeping two. The Falcon 2 XL bumps the width up to 60 inches and sleeps two to three. The Falcon 2 starts at $3,595, with the Falcon 2XL starting at $3,795. Both tents are available for order now. Roofnest says that shipping will begin soon.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Rooftop Cargo Boxes You Can Buy
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Want to Help Ukraine? Buy Some Polish Vodka
Amazon’s Echo Buds Are Cheaper Than Ever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ford Has a new Cheap Off-Roading F-150 Pickup
One of the Most Anticipated Hiking Boots Is Here
This Off-Road Trailer Has a Rooftop Storage Trick
Solo Stove Launches a Pizza Oven
Toyota's Badass New Hot Hatch Is Coming This Week
Pro Photographers Share Their Favorite Accessories
How to Get Your Closet Ready for Spring
The Biggest Watch Releases of the Year Are Coming