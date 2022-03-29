One of Our Favorite Rooftop Tents Just Got a Major Upgrade

Colorado-based Roofnest builds some of our favorite rooftop tents that make car camping a breeze. The company overhauled its signature tent, the Falcon, to a new version, the Falcon 2. It features an all-new design and several added standard features. And, incredibly enough in our present economic climate, Roofnest plans to offer it for the same price as the original Falcon.

Roofnest says the Falcon 2 is a "totally new design from top to bottom shell." The top shell is now smoother and more aerodynamic. A double accessory channel can accommodate Roofnest's crossbars, allowing an additional 150 pounds of gear storage when closed and 75 pounds when the tent is open. Based on Roofnest's top-of-the-line Falcon Pro, the honeycomb aluminum bottom shell offers twice as many accessory channels.

Added standard features include a 2.5-inch thick memory foam mattress, a redesigned rainfly zip that can cover all three entrances quickly, an 8-foot telescoping aluminum ladder, tent material that is thicker, quieter and darker with a blackout coating, an interior-mounted six-pocket gear grid with a clear pocket for smartphones and tablets and two USB-battery powered LED light strips.

Like the previous version, the Roofnest Falcon 2 comes in two sizes. The standard Falcon 2 is 88 inches long and 50 inches wide, sleeping two. The Falcon 2 XL bumps the width up to 60 inches and sleeps two to three. The Falcon 2 starts at $3,595, with the Falcon 2XL starting at $3,795. Both tents are available for order now. Roofnest says that shipping will begin soon.

