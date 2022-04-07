We love the Kia Telluride. It feels like a luxury SUV — even though, at least on paper, is priced well below that. It's assuredly one of the best cars you can buy in 2022. But while it doesn't feel like that long since we first drove the Telluride, it's already heading for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year. And Kia just teased what that will look like when it's unveiled during the New York International Auto Show next week.

One cool change will be the Telluride following the Sportage's lead with a new off-road-themed X-Pro trim. In the Sportage, that trim offers 17-inch matte black wheels, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, trim-specific drive modes and LED fog lights. That trim would lean into the adventurous angle, which was Kia's initial vision for the midsize SUV.

Kia also promises technology upgrades will be coming to the new 2023 Telluride. Judging from the teaser images, one of them will be a new super-wide screen merging the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Kia used a similar idea in the 2016 Telluride concept , but it never made it to the production car.

Kia will drop the new Telluride on stage at NYIAS at 10:10 AM on April 13th. If you're wondering whether the Telluride's sister SUV, the Hyundai Palisade, will be getting a refresh too, the answer is yes. Hyundai will unveil its new 2023 Palisade the same day at 9:45 AM.

Hyundai's teaser references some design changes, including a new grille, a new LED lighting signature and new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The press release plays up the Palisade's "dignified refinement," so it's possible Hyundai could take the Palisade in more of a luxurious direction to help differentiate it from the Telluride.

