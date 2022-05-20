Today's Top Stories
BMW Just Unleashed Its Wildest M4 Yet. Check Out the M4 CSL

Mind-blowing performance with an even more mind-blowing price tag.

By Tyler Duffy
bmw m4 csl driving on track with storm clouds in the background
Uwe Fischer

We had reports that a beastly new CSL edition of the BMW M4 would arrive this May. It's now May, and BMW has just unleashed a new M4 CSL, a car that — at least on paper — may lay claim to the crown as BMW's ultimate driving machine.

bmw m4 csl driving on track
Uwe Fischer
bmw m4 csl
Uwe Fischer

CSL stands for "Coupé Sport Leichtbau" — Leichtbau means lightweight in German — and it's a badge BMW has only bestowed on two other cars previously. The BMW M4 CSL packs 543 hp — a 40 hp upgrade over the M4 Competition — and 479 lb-ft from an upgraded version of the 3.0-liter inline-six. It's rear-wheel-drive, like a classic BMW, though there's no manual; the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission is the only option.

The BMW M4 CSL drops 240 pounds off the not exceptionally light M4 Competition for a curb weight of 3,640 pounds. BMW achieved the weight savings with tweaks to the insulation, a boatload of carbon fiber and a switch to track-capable M Carbon full bucket seats.

bmw m4 csl rear taillight and badge
Uwe Fischer
bmw m4 csl interior shot of the shift knob and carbon fiber sport seats
Uwe Fischer

How does the BMW M4 CSL perform? It won't disappoint. BMW says the car accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and hits a limited top speed of 191 mph. And it's faster on track than those numbers sound. With a time of 7:20.2, the BMW M4 CSL is the fastest series-production BMW around the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring.

BMW is limiting BMW M4 CSL global production to 1,000 units — beginning in July 2022. And that coveted CSL moniker and carbon fiber will come with a breath-taking price increase, starting at $139,900 MSRP. That's $65,000 more than the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition, which starts at $74,900. The BMW M4 CSL will come with standard features — $8,150 M Carbon Ceramic brakes, for instance — that are options on the M4 Competition. But it's still a huge leap in price.

