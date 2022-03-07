Recently, rumors have been suggesting that BMW is cooking up a new limited-run M4 CSL. In case that just sounds like Greek to you, here's why that's cool: the M4 — the coupe version of the M3 — is the BMW that perhaps best lives up to the brand's ultimate driver's car tagline; meanwhile, "CSL" stands for Coupé Sport Leichtbau; Leichtbau stands for lightweight in German. BMW has only used the designation twice before.

The M4 CSL should be the most extreme driver's car in the BMW lineup...and it should be arriving very soon. BMW Blog is reporting that BMW should unveil the new M4 CSL sometime in May 2022, only two months away.

BMW Blog expects the new M4 CSL to pack a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with around 550 to 560 horsepower. That would be a 50-hp bump up from the M4 Competition. Per the report, the M4 CSL will have rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission; a manual transmission has not been ruled out, but is unlikely. Sadly, the information does not mention changes to the M4's cartoonishly giant schnoz.

One outstanding question is just how leichtbau the M4 CSL will really be; after all, the M4 Competition checks in at 3,880 lbs, which isn't exactly all the light. Another question will be how much the M4 CSL will cost. The M4 Competition starts at $79,000 with xDrive all-wheel-drive, and can level up pretty quickly when you start adding features like carbon ceramic brakes. We would bet the new M4 CSL starts comfortably north of $100,000.

According to Autocar, BMW will offer the CSL as a limited run of 1,500 vehicles. Production will begin in July 2022.

The M4 CSL will be just part of an exciting year at BMW. The all-new iX and i4 electric models are entering production, and a leaked product planning document suggests an all-electric 7 Series sedan and the next-generation M2 will arrive this year as well. Other markets will be pumped for the arrival of the M3 Touring wagon, which won't be coming to America.

