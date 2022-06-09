The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and it's the first day of the Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022 gear show in Denver, Colorado. The day has been filled with the latest and greatest outdoor gear available — but I can't stop thinking about these new trailers from Happier Camper.

A standout on the showroom floor, the HC1 Studio and HC1 Venture are the two latest models from the brand, and build upon the functional and lightweight design of their predecessor, the HC1.

The HC1 Studio sleeps two, and dines four. Hayley Helms

Launched today, the HC1 Studio is meant to anywhere, longer thanks to its full suite of features. Built for long term travel, this 1,500 pound camper packs in all the essentials you'd find at home: a bathroom equipped with a dry-flush toilet, a full kitchenette with dual-burner stove, battery-powered fridge and sink, and Happier Camper's Adaptiv system, a partially modular layout that allows for unique configuration of furniture.

At $49,000, the HC1 Studio is an affordable and lightweight camping solution for those looking to fulfill their off-grid dreams.

Take your small business on the road with the HC1 Venture. Hayley Helms

The HC1 Venture is the brand's new business-to-business model, and comes in six colorways. The Venture is positioned as the modular and portable option for brand activations, vending, and more. (On the show floor, Kuju Coffee was serving coffee from the Venture.)

The HC1 Venture comes with two serving bars/windows and a built-in wraparound interior serving bar, and can be customized to fit your business' needs. Equipped with with 110- and 220-volt systems, the trailer also comes with upgraded power options, which allow commercial appliances to be run, no problem. Pricing for the HC1 Venture begins at $30,000; fleet order discounts and flexible financing are available for those interested.

Whether you're interested in extended camping or you're looking to take your small business on the road, Happier Camper's newest options are a light, adaptable option built for the long haul.

