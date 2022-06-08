Today's Top Stories
Ram Just Launched a New $100,000 Version of the 1500 TRX

Yes, you can drop $100K on a factory combustion pickup now.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 ram 1500 trx sandblast in the desert
Stellantis

Pickup trucks are getting expensive. Super-powered, dinosaur-named off-roaders like the Ram 1500 TRX have spear-headed that movement with price tags approaching $100,000. Now, we have a combustion pickup that exceeds $100,000 from the factory with Ram (and Ken Block) unveiling the new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition.

ken block and the 2022 ram 1500 trx sandblast
Stellantis
2022 ram 1500 trx sandblast driving through the sand
Stellantis

What is the Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition? Well, don't expect a performance upgrade. You're stuck with the modest supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pushing out 702 horsepower one finds in the base model TRX. Ram calls the Sandblast Edition an enhancement of the TRX Level 2 equipment group ($10,295).

Enhancement includes the elements from other Ram 1500 TRX packages. You get the TRX Carbon Fiber package with a leather and carbon fiber flat-bottomed steering wheel and carbon-fiber interior accents. You also get the Bed Utility Group (cargo tie-downs, spray-in bed liner, bed step) and the Advanced Safety Group (adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist and pedestrian emergency braking) — no, those are luxury items that don't come standard on your super truck.

The Sandblast Edition comes with a Mojave Sand paint job and exterior graphics. It receives unique 18-inch, all-black, beadlock-capable wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Light Frost interior accent stitching, embroidered TRX logos on the seats and a center console badge. The driver's screen displays TRX in Mojave Sand too.

The starting MSRP for the Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition is $98,285. But when you factor in the non-negotiable $1,795 destination charge, the price comes out to $100,080 — more than $20,000 north of the Ram 1500 TRX base price without a performance upgrade. Ram says the trucks will be available for purchase this summer.

