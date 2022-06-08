Pickup trucks are getting expensive. Super-powered, dinosaur-named off-roaders like the Ram 1500 TRX have spear-headed that movement with price tags approaching $100,000. Now, we have a combustion pickup that exceeds $100,000 from the factory with Ram (and Ken Block) unveiling the new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition.
What is the Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition? Well, don't expect a performance upgrade. You're stuck with the modest supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pushing out 702 horsepower one finds in the base model TRX. Ram calls the Sandblast Edition an enhancement of the TRX Level 2 equipment group ($10,295).
Enhancement includes the elements from other Ram 1500 TRX packages. You get the TRX Carbon Fiber package with a leather and carbon fiber flat-bottomed steering wheel and carbon-fiber interior accents. You also get the Bed Utility Group (cargo tie-downs, spray-in bed liner, bed step) and the Advanced Safety Group (adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist and pedestrian emergency braking) — no, those are luxury items that don't come standard on your super truck.
The Sandblast Edition comes with a Mojave Sand paint job and exterior graphics. It receives unique 18-inch, all-black, beadlock-capable wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Light Frost interior accent stitching, embroidered TRX logos on the seats and a center console badge. The driver's screen displays TRX in Mojave Sand too.
The starting MSRP for the Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition is $98,285. But when you factor in the non-negotiable $1,795 destination charge, the price comes out to $100,080 — more than $20,000 north of the Ram 1500 TRX base price without a performance upgrade. Ram says the trucks will be available for purchase this summer.