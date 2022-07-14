In the last year, Toyota has moved the Tundra pickup and Sequoia full-size SUV to the new TNGA-F platform. The midsize 4Runner SUV and Tacoma pickup are next in line to make the jump. A post that popped up this week on the Tacoma4G citing Toyota sourcing that — if accurate — may have some additional details about what's going on with the new Tacoma and when we can expect it.

The New Toyota Tacoma Will Arrive in Early 2024

The post says the new Tacoma has been delayed four months from an initial launch, which would have seen production start in August 2023. The new timeline would see the next-gen Tacoma begin production in December 2023 and arrive in dealerships, with deliveries starting in January or February 2024.

It's unclear from that info when the public reveal would happen (or what it means for the 4Runner, which many thought would arrive first). We have not heard information about either reveal happening in the 2022 calendar year.

The New Toyota Tacoma Will Get Hybrid and Electric Options

Toyota reportedly wanted alternative powertrain options for all vehicles by 2025. The post says there will be an electric version of the Tacoma, borrowing heavily from the Pickup EV concept and looking like the combustion version except for the grille. The post says the Tacoma will be offered with a Dynamic Force I-4 Hybrid. Both a hybrid Ford Ranger and a Jeep Gladiator 4xe hybrid will be on the market by then.

The Highlander switched from the 3.5-liter V6 to a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four with more torque, which could preview Toyota's plans for the base engine.

We Haven't Seen the Future Tacoma on the Road Yet

Per the post, the vehicle spotted on the roads is a midsize TNGA-F production mule. The bodywork looks Tundra-like because it is Tundra paneling shortened and re-assembled on top. The final design for the new Tacoma has been finalized. And Toyota may start testing the full prototype on public roads in late 2022 or early 2023.

Whatever the bodywork was on the spy photos, it would not affect the main takeaway, which was that Toyota was hiding the rear suspension from view, which could mean it's moving to a coil-sprung suspension like the Tundra.

