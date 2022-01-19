Many in the media have ripped into Toyota for being slow to dive into electric cars. That’s about to change in a big way. The Japanese company recently revealed an onslaught of new Toyota and Lexus EV concepts. One that caught our eye, tucked in the back corner, was the so-called Pickup EV. It’s our first look at Toyota’s promised electric truck plans, and it shows there’s reason to be excited.

Here's what we know so far about Toyota's first electric pickup truck.