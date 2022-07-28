The Basecamp is Airstream's smallest and most affordable camping trailer. And the company just announced we're getting a new version of it. Airstream partnered with REI on the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer. REI Co-op is REI's outdoor gear brand.

The Airstream Basecamp is a 16-foot travel trailer with a convertible dinette and lounge that converts into a 76" x 76" bed space that sleeps two. The REI Co-op Special Edition offers several improvements over the standard model.

Dustin Kingman Dustin Kingman

Airstream's REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp emphasizes sustainability.

Fabrics and laminates are made from post-consumer recycled materials. The cutting board/sink cover is made from recycled paper. Airstream also uses lightweight, sustainably grown wood for cabinetry.

The REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp has upgrades for going off-the-grid.

The trailer has a recirculating water heater and a UV-LED and pre-filter water purification system. The REI Co-Op version gets an exclusive solar power upgrade with 360 watts of flexible rooftop solar panels and a 200 Ah battery storage system. You can add an optional composting toilet.

Airstream

The package also includes a 25-piece REI Co-op product kit.

The REI Co-op product kit includes a selection of gear from REI Co-op and REI Co-op partner brands. Some items in the kit include the Co-op Camp Flexlite Dreamer Chair, the Co-op Campwell Picnic Table Cover and some OXO Camp Kitchen gear.

When can you buy the REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp? Right now

Airstream is taking REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp orders starting today. The new version starts at $52,900, a $6,900 premium over the standard Basecamp.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io