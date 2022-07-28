Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Airstream and REI Partnered on a New Off-the-Grid Camping Trailer

Sustainable construction, solar power and some sweet REI gear thrown in

By Tyler Duffy
airstream rei co op basecamp trailer shown from the back with desert in the background and campsite set up around it
Airstream

The Basecamp is Airstream's smallest and most affordable camping trailer. And the company just announced we're getting a new version of it. Airstream partnered with REI on the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer. REI Co-op is REI's outdoor gear brand.

The Airstream Basecamp is a 16-foot travel trailer with a convertible dinette and lounge that converts into a 76" x 76" bed space that sleeps two. The REI Co-op Special Edition offers several improvements over the standard model.

airstream camping trailer shot from above with rooftop solar panels
Dustin Kingman
interior of airstream rei camping trailer with woman working on a laptop at a table
Dustin Kingman

Airstream's REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp emphasizes sustainability.

Fabrics and laminates are made from post-consumer recycled materials. The cutting board/sink cover is made from recycled paper. Airstream also uses lightweight, sustainably grown wood for cabinetry.

The REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp has upgrades for going off-the-grid.

The trailer has a recirculating water heater and a UV-LED and pre-filter water purification system. The REI Co-Op version gets an exclusive solar power upgrade with 360 watts of flexible rooftop solar panels and a 200 Ah battery storage system. You can add an optional composting toilet.

airstream rei coop basecamp trailer
Airstream

The package also includes a 25-piece REI Co-op product kit.

The REI Co-op product kit includes a selection of gear from REI Co-op and REI Co-op partner brands. Some items in the kit include the Co-op Camp Flexlite Dreamer Chair, the Co-op Campwell Picnic Table Cover and some OXO Camp Kitchen gear.

When can you buy the REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp? Right now

Airstream is taking REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp orders starting today. The new version starts at $52,900, a $6,900 premium over the standard Basecamp.

LEARN MORE

