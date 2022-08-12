Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Ryan Pyle on Fine Watches and His Deep Curiosity
3
Last Day to Enter: Win Over $2,000 Worth of Gear
4
Shop the AETHER Summer Warehouse Sale Today
5
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing

Toyota and Mazda May Be Building Two Wild New Sports Cars, Rumors Say

Who said the EV era was going to be boring?

By Tyler Duffy
toyota sports ev electric car concept on a stage
Toyota

We love a good wild sports car rumor here at GP. And the latest one from Japan (first spotted by CarBuzz) is a doozy. The Japanese site Best Car Web says Toyota and Mazda are collaborating on a pair of sports cars. But it's not a Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 situation. It will be two different cars on the same platform.

Per the rumors, Toyota will launch a GR-branded EV in 2026. It will be a two-seater sports car about the size of the Supra. It will use dual motors to put out 500 hp and pack a newly developed all-wheel-drive system. It will use Toyota's new, revolutionary solid-state battery technology. The report also says the new GR sports EV won't replace the GR Supra. It will launch after a battery-electric version of the GR Supra.

Mazda would also get a sports car from this partnership. But theirs would be the long-awaited RX-7 successor with a rotary engine. — sort of. Mazda's car would use the same platform as Toyota's car and the GR electric motor but be rear-wheel drive, have a smaller battery pack and use the rotary engine as a range extender. It would be a lighter car than the version Toyota is planning to build.

These rumors could make some sense. Mazda and Toyota co-developing a battery electric sports car platform would reduce the costs vs. either manufacturer taking up that project on their own. Toyota would probably look for a flashy vehicle to show off its new solid-state battery tech in 2026 — although Lexus has already said it is developing a new electric LFA supercar that would fulfill that role.

Mazda has been among the most skeptical manufacturers regarding battery-electric vehicles. And we know the brand is planning a rotary range extender for the interesting but incredibly low-range MX-30. So the rumored sports car feels like something Mazda would build if it was determined to make an RX successor.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
Toyota Has Big Plans to Fight the Ranger Raptor
The Next Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
The Toyota Compact Cruiser: What We Know So Far
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Easy Streaming Is Coming to Floorstanding Speakers
Greenwashing Is a Global Issue, UK Government Says
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on the Best Mattress You Can Buy Online
Lexus's Electric LFA: What You Need to Know
IWC’s Dive Watch Finally Gets an In-House Movement
Roofnest Debuts First-Ever Soft Shell Rooftop Tent
These Affordable E-Bikes Are Even Cheaper Today
The Sabah El Paso Baba Is American-Made
The Toyota Grand Highlander: What You Need to Know
This Stunning Luxury Camping Trailer Went Electric