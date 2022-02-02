Back in the early 2010s, Lexus produced an epic halo sports car called the LFA . It was expensive for a Lexus, with a starting price more in line with a Ferrari. The brand only built 500 of them in total. Packing a naturally-aspirated 4.8-liter V10, the LFA is widely regarded as one of the best-sounding road cars ever built. These days, prime used examples can fetch more than $1 million in today's market.

Well, it just so happens that — after years of rumors hinting at its return — the LFA is getting a revival, albeit in a slightly unexpected form: as an electric car. During Toyota's EV plans presentation, Lexus noted they are building a new battery-electric sports car with the "driving taste" and "secret sauce" of the LFA. No word yet about the noise, but hey, they're doing great things with speakers these days.



Here's what we know about the future Lexus electric supercar so far.

