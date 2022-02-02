Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Bell & Ross Has a Watch for Every Type of Traveler
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Make Sure You Never Run Out of Storage

Lexus's Future Electric Supercar: What You Need to Know

An iconic Lexus supercar is returning as an electric car.

By Tyler Duffy
lexus electric performance concept car
Lexus

Back in the early 2010s, Lexus produced an epic halo sports car called the LFA . It was expensive for a Lexus, with a starting price more in line with a Ferrari. The brand only built 500 of them in total. Packing a naturally-aspirated 4.8-liter V10, the LFA is widely regarded as one of the best-sounding road cars ever built. These days, prime used examples can fetch more than $1 million in today's market.

Well, it just so happens that — after years of rumors hinting at its return — the LFA is getting a revival, albeit in a slightly unexpected form: as an electric car. During Toyota's EV plans presentation, Lexus noted they are building a new battery-electric sports car with the "driving taste" and "secret sauce" of the LFA. No word yet about the noise, but hey, they're doing great things with speakers these days.

Here's what we know about the future Lexus electric supercar so far.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The future Lexus LFA should be insanely quick
lexus electric lfa concept
Lexus

Lexus noted that the new electric supercar will have a low two-second 0-60 mph time. They also said that the target range is 435 miles — although to be fair, that number may be less when using the tougher EPA standards rather than those used in Japan.

The next Lexus LFA may use solid-state batteries
lexus electric lfa concept
Lexus

Lexus has said the new sports car may use solid-state battery technology. Toyota is reportedly working on those solid-state batteries, which would be safer, more durable and more energy-dense than current EV batteries.

The major benefits of solid state batteries? You can get more range out of the same size battery pack. So manufacturers could either add range to current EVs or keep the same range but reduce vehicle weight considerably. The other key benefit is charging. A solid-state battery would be able to charge much more quickly than a conventional battery.

If such technology is expensive to start, a halo car like the new electric LFA could be a sensible place to implement it first.

We don't know when the electric LFA will arrive
lexus electric lfa concept
Lexus

A production electric version of the LFA could take a while. Lexus won't debut its first EV, the RZ, until later this year. There have been rumors from Japan about Lexus launching a new LFA in 2025...but those same rumors have that LFA packing twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a plug-in hybrid.

Toyota has pledged to get their first solid-state battery on the road by 2025. But that's likely to be in a hybrid, rather than a pure electric car.

The Future Toyota Electric Pickup Truck: What You Need to Know
toyota pickup ev
Toyota

When can we put down a deposit, Toyota?

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Electric Vehicles
This Futuristic Truck Could Refuel in Seconds
12 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rivian Has a Weird (But Cool) Idea for Outdoor Fun
Here's Why You Should Buy a Plug-In Hybrid Car
Mini Will Now Convert Classic Models to Electric
Is BMW Cooking Up a Wild New M Supercar?
The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Driven
The Toyota Compact Cruiser: What We Know So Far
Airstream Has a Game-Changing Trailer Concept
Toyota May Steal an Apple Trick for Used Cars