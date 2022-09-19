America's Largest RV Show was held in Hershey, Pennsylvania last weekend. (Yes, that's the event's name.) Winnebago debuted a couple of limited edition NPF series campers to celebrate the brand's ongoing partnership with the National Park Foundation. The Solis NPF camper van and the Vista/Sunstar NPF trailer each get some key upgrades to make them handier for off-road adventures in national parks.

The Winnebago Solis NPF

The Solis is a smaller and more affordable Winnebago camper van. The Solis NPF comes with a SmartSpace overland-style drawer system that can double as an outdoor table and a cooking platform. It gets fitted with all-terrain tires on performance wheels and factory-installed SumoSprings suspension for better off-road handling. The package also includes insulated floor and window coverings for multiple-season use. It also gets a mountain-inspired exterior paint scheme and interior graphics.

Winnebago starts the Solis NPF at $135,561, a $7,250 premium over the standard model.

The Winnebago NPF Vista/Sunstar

Winnebago gives the NPF version of the Vista/Sunstar a new solar system that it says produces three times as much off-the-grid power. The Vista/Sunstar NPF receives an upgraded factory-installed SumoSprings suspension and a batwing awning over two sides, providing 300 sq. ft. of additional living space. The Vista/Sunstar NPF can be ordered with a choice of two different National Park-inspired exteriors, Glacier and Canyonlands. The trailer also gets a fancy "Town and Country" interior with Salinas Oak cabinets.

The NPF Vista/Sunstar retails for a starting price of $221,034, a $32,693 bump over the standard Vista/Sunstar.

