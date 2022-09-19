Today's Top Stories
Winnebago Just Revealed 2 New National Park-Inspired Adventure Campers

Get one of the limited-edition models while they last.

By Tyler Duffy
winnebago solis npf camper van driving with mountains in the background
Winnebago

America's Largest RV Show was held in Hershey, Pennsylvania last weekend. (Yes, that's the event's name.) Winnebago debuted a couple of limited edition NPF series campers to celebrate the brand's ongoing partnership with the National Park Foundation. The Solis NPF camper van and the Vista/Sunstar NPF trailer each get some key upgrades to make them handier for off-road adventures in national parks.

winnebago solis npf camper van at camp site
Winnebago
winnebago solis npf camper van with cooking surface extended out from rear
Winnebago

The Winnebago Solis NPF

The Solis is a smaller and more affordable Winnebago camper van. The Solis NPF comes with a SmartSpace overland-style drawer system that can double as an outdoor table and a cooking platform. It gets fitted with all-terrain tires on performance wheels and factory-installed SumoSprings suspension for better off-road handling. The package also includes insulated floor and window coverings for multiple-season use. It also gets a mountain-inspired exterior paint scheme and interior graphics.

Winnebago starts the Solis NPF at $135,561, a $7,250 premium over the standard model.

LEARN MORE

winnebago vista npf trailer at camp site
Winnebago
interior of winnebago vista npf trailer showing off oak cabinetry
Winnebago

The Winnebago NPF Vista/Sunstar

Winnebago gives the NPF version of the Vista/Sunstar a new solar system that it says produces three times as much off-the-grid power. The Vista/Sunstar NPF receives an upgraded factory-installed SumoSprings suspension and a batwing awning over two sides, providing 300 sq. ft. of additional living space. The Vista/Sunstar NPF can be ordered with a choice of two different National Park-inspired exteriors, Glacier and Canyonlands. The trailer also gets a fancy "Town and Country" interior with Salinas Oak cabinets.

The NPF Vista/Sunstar retails for a starting price of $221,034, a $32,693 bump over the standard Vista/Sunstar.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
