The Best New Overlanders and Off-Road Gear We Saw in 2022

We love camper vans and trailers. But they're expensive. And all you really need to explore the great outdoors is a capable vehicle — well, that and some cool gear to make the camping and sleeping arrangements a bit more comfortable.

We spotted and tested several off-road and overlanding capable vehicles in 2022 and accessories you can use to outfit them. Here are some of our favorites.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R



Courtesy

Ford had to respond to the Ram 1500 TRX, if not for the honor of the Raptor nameplate but because the market dictated it. And they did so, a year after the new F-150 Raptor launched, with the V8-powered, 700-horsepower Raptor R. It's not a truck that anyone needs. But it’s exactly the truck a significant chunk of the Ford Truck family has been waiting for.

Go Fast Campers Maverick Pop Top Camper

Ford

The Maverick isn't ideal for generic, one-size-fits-all truck add-ons. It has a 4.5-foot bed, shorter than a typical body-on-frame truck bed. But Go Fast Campers announced they are offering a version of their pop-top Platform Camper that is custom-tailored for the Maverick.

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar

Porsche

Safari 911s have been a popular aftermarket modification. Now, Porsche has just unveiled the 911 Dakar, which will be an off-roading 992-generation 911 from the factory with a suspension lift and Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires.

Roofnest Condor

Courtesy

We tested one of Roofnest's premier rooftop tents, the Condor. It's unquestionably, an exceptionally well-designed and well-built product and a super convenient camping solution. Though it's also a bit pricey.

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

Ford

Ford's executives have courageously avoided watering down the Raptor name by slapping it on every Escape, Super Duty and Explorer in need of a sales boost. It's been saved like a fine bottle of Pappy 23 in the back of the liquor cabinet, pulled out only on rare occasions for the worthiest of causes and the most exciting of vehicles. Vehicles like the all-new Ford Bronco.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet

Off-roading is a key appeal for mid-size trucks. And Chevy is leaning in hard with the new Colorado, which has three off-roading trims, including a new Desert Boss package for the ZR2. Oh, and we should mention it now packs 430 lb-ft of torque.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition

Courtesy

General Motors has not produced a full-on competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX — yet. But the GMC Sierra 1500 received an AT4X trim — a more extreme version of the AT4. And GMC just announced an even more robust version of the AT4X built in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV edition.

Toyo Tires Open Country R/T Trail

Courtesy

Deciding between a mud-terrain tire's ruggedness and an all-terrain tire's quieter ride can be tricky. To bridge this gap, Toyo announced a new tire, the Open Country R/T Trail, that might be just what you need to keep your adventure-ready Tacoma running smoothly both on- and off-road.

Volkswagen's Scout EV Brand

Scout

Volkswagen owns the rights to the International Harvester Scout nameplate and announced plans to revive it as the Scout EV brand for America. The first two vehicles will be a rugged pickup and SUV. We should learn more about them soon.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro

Mary Singler

Jackery is a leading name in the portable power station industry. The Solar Generator 1000 Pro has been added to the mix as a new and improved version of the brand's flagship product. Super-fast charging can see it charge fully in less than two hours, and the new edition should last twice as long.

Overland Vehicle Systems Nomadic 3

Courtesy

Rooftop tents are wonderful, but they can get a bit pricey. The Nomadic 3 Extended Rooftop Tent from Overland Vehicle Systems is one of the most compelling affordable options. And we trucked it out to Big Ben National Park to do some testing.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Chevrolet

We spent a day testing the new Chevy Silverado ZR2 in Joshua Tree national park. And while it may not be a true Raptor-killer; GM arguably already has that with the GMC Hummer EV SUT. But it should offer a compelling enough package to fill that niche...and keep normally brand-loyal Silverado buyers from defecting.

Ford Bronco Everglades

Courtesy

We tested the new Bronco Everglades on Michigan's water-logged Drummond Island. The off-road drive — a more-than-five-hour trek through deep mud, standing water, floating logs and rock obstacles seen and unseen — was intense. But doing it in the Bronco Everglades made it all feel effortless.

Roofnest Falcon 2

Nate Dodge

Colorado-based Roofnest builds some of our favorite rooftop tents that make car camping a breeze. The company overhauled its signature tent, the Falcon, to a new version, the Falcon 2. It features an all-new design and several added standard features. And, incredibly enough in our present economic climate, Roofnest plans to offer it for the same price as the original Falcon.

