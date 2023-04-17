The Best Motorcycle Backpacks for Any Type of Rider and Riding

By their very nature, Motorcycle backpacks have to be Swiss Army knives. They have to be versatile, able to carry, say, a change to street clothing once you arrive at your destination, perhaps function like a hydration backpack for the sweaty work of riding off-road, and if you're a commuter, probably have to be large enough to carry your helmet and hold more than a Clif Bar and a multi-tool.

We should also mention fit because a good moto backpack must hug your body. The last thing you need while riding is fighting the inertia of an angry Chihuahua on your spine while also weaving through traffic or launching air in the dirt.

In our experience, the best motorcycle backpack actually may be two separate packs: a big gun that can do double duty as a tail bag and a smaller model that will work for cross-town sprints. Still, everyone has their own wants and needs, so feel free to peruse these options and see what's available.

Here's a guide to the best motorcycle backpacks you can buy, whatever your style and budget.

What to Look for in a Motorcycle Backpack

Make sure it's a motorcycle backpack: Motorcycle backpacks differ from everyday backpacks. They are designed to distribute weight evenly with additional straps, reduce drag while riding, stick securely to the body to reduce injury potential and typically come with additional padding.



Are motorcycle backpacks safe? If designed and used correctly, yes. Motorcycle backpacks stick close to the body, reducing the chances of a bag catching, snagging or moving and causing injury during a fall. And typically they include additional back padding to help protect your spine on impact. Don't carry items that are hard and sharp if they can be avoided. Many motorcycle backpacks also have reflective features to enhance your visibility to other riders and drivers.

Storage: Obviously, the purpose of any backpack is to carry things. And that will differ depending on the type of riding you're doing. Commuters may want a smaller bag. Overnight trippers may want a larger one. Certain motorcycle backpacks also include special storage compartments for gear like your motorcycle helmet and motorcycle gloves.

Straps/Fit: Straps should help the backpack fit comfortably and securely on evenly and evenly distribute the weight. Failure to do so can cause strain over longer rides and become a safety issue if the straps get too loose.

Waterproofing: Motorcycle backpacks are typically designed to be more durable and keep the bag's contents safe from water and dust. But remember that being water-resistant does not mean waterproof. And even if a bag is made from waterproof material, its seams can be a vulnerable point.

How We Tested

Gray Van Dyke

Our tester spent two months testing five motorcycle backpacks for this guide. Rides included daily commutes of 100 miles or more, even longer rides on weekends and a mix of in-town, freeway and California canyon rides. Backpacks were tested in all weather conditions — our tester does not own a car. We tested primarily for comfort and fit, storage and the ease of using available features. Additional choices were made in consultation with industry experts.

Our Best Picks

Kriega R25

Kriega Best Overall Motorcycle Backpack Kriega R25 Backpack cyclegear.com $209.00 SHOP NOW Ample room for carrying things

Surprisingly compact when cinched down

Harness system is super secure/bounce-free

Tough fabric promises years of reliable use

Pass-through for hydration bladder Strap adjustment not intuitive/quick (more set and forget)

One single interior pocket/external quick access pocket

Harness system can be rigid/not as comfortable as Max28

Storage: 25L

25L Laptop Compartment: Yes

Yes Waterproof: No

Assuming you’re after something a bit more flexible in its carry accommodations, Kriega’s R25 has you covered. Though it's technically three liters smaller than the above Max28, the simple design and expansive main cavity make packing large or bulky items a cinch.

Gray Van Dyke

In many ways, the R25 is the perfect all-rounder. For one, it gets Kriega’s full Quadloc harness treatment, a two-clipped arrangement that hugs you from hip to chest. It’s a little stiffer (and trickier to adjust) than the brand’s stripped-down Quadloc-Lite system, but we found it to be more robust in build and more stable in support. In combination with the segmented mesh back panel, it’s very effective at distributing the load across your chest and torso.

Our tester also felt that the construction made the bag ideal for everything from daily commuting to weekend camping trips. Between the ripstop body, the Cordura bottom panel, and the alloy hardware, the R25 showed no signs of premature wear – it’s built for the long haul. Sure, it doesn’t match the Max28 when it comes to organization, but this also means that there’s less on the bag that can break.

Mission Workshop The Rhake

Mission Workshop Best Upgrade Motorcycle Backpack Rhake missionworkshop.com $545.00 SHOP NOW Quick access exterior pockets

Buckles for size management/attaching accessories

Roll-top closure for extra security/added storage

Weatherproof design

Pull-out water bottle sleeve Would prefer beefier straps for larger loads

Pricey, especially considering the competition

Needs more visibility

Would like small interior pocket

Storage: 22L

22L Laptop Compartment: Yes

Yes Waterproof: No

Okay, so even though this option from Mission Workshop is not technically a motorcycle backpack per se, we just had to include it. With its expandable roll-top closure and durable hardware, the Rhake has won over any number of bicycle commuters.

Gray Van Dyke

After all, many of the merits that make the bag ideal for cyclists apply to motorcyclists, too. The two zipping exterior pockets allow for quick, convenient access, and the weatherproof construction means that your essentials will stay dry. There’s also a handy zip-away water bottle pocket that’s perfect for stashing any hydration you pick up while you’re on the road.

Of course, there are some compromises to be had as well. Our tester felt that the shoulder straps could benefit from some more padding during longer excursions, and an attachable hip belt would help keep the bag flush against your back. We’d also like to see some reflective elements for a touch of visibility during dark rides.

Kriega R15

Kriega Best Budget Motorcycle Backpack Kriega R15 Backpack cyclegear.com $159.00 SHOP NOW Quadloc closure to distribute weight

Integrated 3M Scotchlite reflectivity

Side and top access to gear pockets

Kriega offers a 10-year warranty Does not have a laptop compartment

Is not waterproof

Storage: 15L

15L Laptop Compartment: No

No Waterproof: No

Did you blow past that intro where we told you how a moto backpack isn’t like one built for hiking? No worries: The skinny is that the thing has to stay put on your torso while you’re clocking 80mph. So we’ve put the Kreiga R15 in here because it fits so well and has an oversized sternum strap with a Quadloc closure that spreads the weight evenly across your chest. Also, it’s designed with safety in mind, both for your gear and your “assets.” It gets Schoeller DYNATECH with integrated 3M Scotchlite reflectivity at the straps, and 3M Scotchlite reflectivity at the rear, so drivers will see you better at night.

Likewise, Kriega added a 420 D nylon ripstop at the base to prevent wearing through the fabric, even if you’re hard on your gear. There’s space inside for a reservoir, multiple inner organizer pockets, and access from the side or top to quickly dig into the pack for your rain shell or other items without unloading everything inside. The bonus? Kriega makes it, so it gets a 10-year warranty.

Other Good Options



Kriega Max28

Kriega Best Motorcycle Backpack for Commuters Kriega Max28 Expandable Backpack cyclegear.com $285.00 SHOP NOW Quadloc-Lite harness system is comfortable and secure

Waist straps keep bottom of bag secure

Inner dry pocket guarantees waterproof laptop protection

“Soft-feel” back panel prevents pressure points

Expandable design allows for unexpected pick-ups Laptop sleeve limits size of device

Would prefer more waterproofing

Interior organization could be improved

No soft-lining for sunglasses, phones, other devices

Storage: 28L

28L Laptop Compartment: Yes

Yes Waterproof: No

Kriega has been crafting high-quality motorcycle luggage for over two decades now, so it's safe to say that they know what us bikers need in a backpack. With its sleek, uncluttered design and ample organization provisions, the Max28 is perfect for those tackling their commute on two wheels.

Gray Van Dyke

In keeping with the rest of Kriega’s lineup, the Quadloc-Lite harness system is as comfortable and secure as shoulder straps come. Padding is plentiful and the removable waist belt keeps the bag from shifting when moving around on (or off) the bike. The “soft-feel” back panel complements the setup quite nicely; however, our tester expects that it could run a bit hot during peak summer riding.

Out of all the backpacks tested, the Max28 offers some of the most functional storage. The roll-top laptop pocket ensures that your device stays dry, while a series of internal zippered pockets and velcro pouches keep your carry together. Our tester especially liked how the bag can shrink or expand with a quick zip of the baffle and a release of the straps.

Klim Tek Pak

Klim Best Motorcycle Backpack for Laptops Klim Tek Pak cyclegear.com $199.99 SHOP NOW Innovative design allows for plenty of storage options

Buttoning zips, outer metal cable give peace of mind/added security

Chest protector pocket with D3O armor

Reflective elements on back of bag Lots of straps/hardware to sift through/secure

Cumbersome

Limited pockets/compartments despite ample organization

Potential for pressure points in back panel

Storage: 21L

21L Laptop Compartment: Yes

Yes Waterproof: Water-Resistant

Whether you’re taking off on a weekend trip or simply carting your essentials to work, rest assured – the Tek Pak is up to the task. In typical Klim fashion, the bag is engineered (maybe a bit too much) with adventure in mind, pairing travel-ready security with motorcycle-specific functionality.

Gray Van Dyke

Whereas the other options in this roundup are all pretty standard in their construction, the Tek Pak comprises a unique floating design. The back panel unzips rearward, giving you access to the laptop sleeve, document divider, and other pouches and slips. Around the front, there’s a small zippered pocket that clips and a spacious, bottom-opening catch-all that clip together and secure to the body of the bag via a set of adjustable straps. Initially, our tester found the collapsible system to be a bit cumbersome; however, it does give you the option to carry boots and other items that you wouldn’t want dirtying the inside of your bag.

Elsewhere, Klim has fitted the Tek Pak with unique touches like an armored chest protector, some external helmet loops, a steel security cable, as well as a series of snaps through which you can lock your zippers. The unconventional construction means that it’s not the most accommodating of bags – at least compared to something a bit more traditional. If you can manage to fit everything you need, though, you’ll be delighted by the Tek Pak’s many thoughtful features.

Burly Voyager

Burly Coolest Motorcycle Backpack Burly Voyager Backpack cyclegear.com $143.95 SHOP NOW Stylish off the bike

Anchoring points for roll-top lid

Has a padded laptop sleeve Does not have a waist strap

Storage: 15L

15L Laptop Compartment: Yes

Yes Waterproof: No

You don’t always want to look like a motorcyclist. Carrying a waxed canvas backpack rather than some utile-looking piece of armor is a great way to take your street style to your two-wheeler. But the Burly Voyager is more than good-looking: its roll-top lid has multiple snap-down anchoring points, so it can’t flop around once closed; plus, it features a padded interior laptop sleeve and a wire slot-through to charge it while parked at a coffee shop. Flannel straps and metal zippers add a bit of flair, and a chest strap further secures the load while riding.

Biltwell Exfil 48

Biltwell Best Motorcycle Backpack for Storage Biltwell Exfil 48 Backpack cyclegear.com $131.21 SHOP NOW Integrated tool sleeve ensures you’re always prepared

Sectioned design makes organization efficient

Quick-access side pockets

Ample webbing for attaching accessories

Back panel strap expands mounting options Straps feel flimsy for size of bag

Load hangs off your back

Laptop sleeve could use padded bottom

Lots of excess strap

Storage: 34L

34L Laptop Compartment: Yes

Yes Waterproof: No

While Biltwell may be best known for its lineup of retro helmets, that’s hardly all the brand has to offer. In addition to gloves, goggles, and various other moto accessories, they also make a range of luggage that includes the Exfil 48 backpack. If all-out storage capacity is the name of the game, this is the option for you.

Gray Van Dyke

Because let’s face it: if a bag can carry two full cases of beer (as Biltwell is keen to point out), chances are pretty good that you won’t be wanting for room. The main cavity offers plenty of space for clothes, blankets, and other bulky gear, and it comes with two side-opening, roll-away dividers to help keep things separated. Beyond their organizational implications, our tester really appreciated these pockets for the convenient access that they provide.

Out-front, Biltwell fitted the Exfil 48 with two smaller zipping pockets: one with sleeves for your tools and the other with a soft-lined pouch for delicate items such as sunglasses. You’ll also find several rows of webbing around the exterior for attaching accessories. The harness system could use some improvement – especially for a bag of this size – but the strap on the back panel allows you to mount it to a sissy bar (or even a rolling suitcase).



USWE Core 16L

USWE Best Motorcycle Rucksack USWE Core 16 Daypack cyclegear.com $239.95 $191.96 (20% off) SHOP NOW No Dancing Monkey system really works

Size is perfect for bringing along water, small essentials

Magnetic hydration bladder clip keeps water accessible

Pockets on hip belt/shoulder for cameras, phones, glasses, etc. Difficult to adjust/keep tension even

Bright graphics not for everyone

Storage: 16L

16L Laptop Compartment: No

No Waterproof: No

If you’re already familiar with USWE because of its excellent trail running and mountain biking daypacks, then you’ll be pleased to hear that their expertise is equally applicable to motorcycles. If you’re not, well, you really need to give the brand’s No Dancing Monkey harness a shot. The name makes it sound like a marketing gimmick, but the system just works.

Gray Van Dyke

That’s because the shoulder straps and hip belt work in tandem via two lengths of elastic, clipping together at the chest and waist for a glove-like fit. On the bike, you hardly even notice the bag – it stays in place and out of your way. We’d prefer the system to be a bit more convenient to adjust and tension properly, but not if that comes with a sacrifice in overall security. For the size, the straps and back panel provide more than enough padding – along with ample ventilation.

In spite of its smaller 16L volume, the Core is abounding with places to put things. Along with a hydration-compatible main compartment, you’ll also find a secondary front pocket, an included tool case, a clip-on phone pocket, as well as a pair of easy-access zippered pouches on the hip belt. Should you wish to run a radio, lights, or some other accessory, there’s even a set of webbing loops on the harness for attachment – a feature that makes routing your hydration a breeze.

Kriega Trail18 Adventure Pack

Kriega Best Motorcycle Backpack for ADV Riding Kriega Trail18 Adventure Backpack cyclegear.com $239.00 SHOP NOW Hypalon net for storing extra clothing layers

Waterproof pocket

Quadloc harness keeps pack snug at the sternum No dedicated laptop compartment

Storage: 18L

18L Laptop Compartment: No

No Waterproof: Yes

The whole back of the Trail 18 is designed for the what-if of ADV riding. It’s a giant Hypalon net; the better to stow that extra clothing layer that’s making you bake in the summer heat, to keep that rain shell for when (not if) a deluge hits, or to strap on a half-dozen donuts (ideally in a bag)... okay, yes, we’ve done that.

We dig the roll-top closure to keep the interior contents dry so you can access a separate waterproof pocket that’s big enough for stuffing a wallet and cell phone, energy bar, etc. Like all Kriega packs, this one uses a Quadloc harness to keep the load snug at your sternum, and we love the grab handle at the top, too, which makes it easier to swing the pack around to your back when you’re wearing bulky riding armor. While it comes with a waist strap — handy! — if you’re not carrying an extra heavy load, that’s also entirely removable, and with its Quadloc system, most of the time, we think you won’t need it.

USWE Core 25 Daypack

USWE Another Great All-Around Motorcycle Backpack USWE Core 25 Backpack cyclegear.com $249.95 SHOP NOW No Dancing Monkey setup that spreads more weight to the chest

Helpful and specialized accessories pockets

Includes helmet carrier system Hydration bladder sold separately

USWE’s unique strap design is simply unbeatable. In our tests, nothing else matches their “No Dancing Monkey” setup, which takes most of the load off the traditional waist harness, and instead spreads more to the chest. Picture this like an X formed by the juncture of both shoulder straps meeting below a classic sternum strap. This also means you don’t have to cinch those straps painfully tight because the weight sits snug against your entire torso.

A nifty accessory pocket anchors to either shoulder strap, which is ideal for your phone and cash/wallet, then the designers at USWE also add a zippered molded tool case, a padded goggle pocket and a sleeve for a hydration reservoir. They include an adjustable backplate, so you can customize the pack to fit your torso length. For good measure, there’s also a helmet carrier system, too.

Nelson Rigg Hurricane 2.0 Backpack

Nelson Rigg Best Waterproof Motorcycle Backpack Nelson Rigg Hurricane 2.0 Backpack Write a Review cyclegear.com $161.96 SHOP NOW Completely waterproof and can serve as a dry bag

Back panel zips away to avoid loose straps

Has laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptop Can get heavy. Bag weighs 5 lbs unladen.

Storage: 30L

Laptop Compartment: Yes

Waterproof: Yes

Like the Velomacchi in this guide, this Nelson Rigg Hurricane 30-liter pack is designed around working well as a tail bag while on the bike and a backpack when you’re on foot. It uses the RIGG STRAP system to attach to the bike, and the entire back panel zips away, so there are no loose straps.

The Hurricane 2.0 is also designed like a dry bag made for rafting, so it’s waterproof, thanks to heat-welded seams uniting panels of PVC Tarpaulin, as well as an air purge valve. Roll the pack shut, open the purge valve and squeeze out the remaining air. Shut the valve. Even if you ford several streams, the only thing that might get wet will be you.

Inside, there’s a sleeve for up to 15-inch laptops and several organizer slots. On the exterior, a holder can accommodate up to a 30-ounce fuel bottle. And don’t worry about losing that gas can, either, as an elastic anchor is designed to tether through the threaded lid of most camp bottle designs. Bonus! The detachable, multiple-anchor point MOLLE panel is handy as an external lash point and reversible, with a clear map pocket on the backside. That makes route-finding easier when your GPS has run out of juice, and your phone has zero signal.