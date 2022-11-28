Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Backpacks for Everyday Use

From the rainproof and travel-ready to the casual and commuter-friendly, this list covers over two dozen backpacks tested and approved by our editors.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Although briefcases were once the gold standard in the office or at work, backpacks are more practical (and acceptable than ever). They balance weight better than a crossbody bag, and can tow more than a tote. Unlike some simple purchases, though — like a basic T-shirt or a baseball cap — backpacks came in an array of shapes, sizes and colors with a million different pocket combinations and with (or without) plenty of other add-ons.

Why You Should Carry a Backpack

With comfort and functionality as priorities, lots of people now use backpacks for their everyday commute — just throw it over your shoulders and you’re hands-free for a coffee, checking out or holding onto a handrail while the bus or train creeps forward. They offer a safe and secure place for everything you need: a laptop, books or textbooks, work supplies and even a change of clothing for the gym. Ideally, they offer interior organizational solutions to divide these different items. (You don't want your sweaty gym shorts to soil your laptop, for example. Ew.)

Backpacks are also better at distributing weight. Balancing a heavy tote bag on one shoulder can do serious musculoskeletal damage. In fact, many chiropractors say it's the primary contributor to back, neck and shoulder pain: "Over time, the amount of strain that we put on our bodies due to oversized bags can cause some pretty serious pain and even long-term issues like muscle spasms or a pinched nerve," personal trainer Caleb Backe told Healthline. If you do it for decades on end, you might run into something more serious — like thoracic outlet syndrome, which causes weakness in the muscles in your arms and back.

How to Pick the Right Backpack

While aesthetics (colors, textures, logos, etc) are a matter of personal preference, there are a number of features that some backpacks certainly have while others definitely do not. Do you remember Jansport? Their popular, perfect-for-grade-school backpack comes without many of the bells and whistles one by Filson or The North Face would. If you expand your search, you'll find there are backpacks for nearly every need: hiking, carrying a laptop, flying or even riding on a boat (in the case of waterproof packs).

As important as your use case is — translated: what it is you need it for — it's important to consider your cargo's total weight. If you're towing a ton of textbooks or lots of tech, you'll want something with a ventilated back and padded straps. If your contents are fragile or even remotely delicate, you'll want to find a backpack with a reinforced bottom, so when you set it down on the floor, it isn't your cargo making direct contact.

More Backpacks

    How We Tested

    a collage of a man wearing a backpack next to a backpack sitting on the floor
    Evan Malachosky

    Our testers took the backpacks they were assigned on trips, to work, on bike rides and beyond, ensuring they did what we asked of them — and, on occasion, then some. We observed how easy they were to open and close, access and unload, as well as carry and whether they were comfortable (or a burden). The backpacks below made this list because they excelled when it mattered most: while on.

    Best Overall Backpack
    The North Face Recon Backpack
    $99 AT THE NORTH FACE

    • Water repellent to keep contents dry
    • Body-shaped yoke makes it more comfortable to wear
    • Padded straps help keep your shoulders from hurting
    • Lined pocket for sunglasses or phone prevent scratches

    • Water bottle pockets don't expand
    • Front pockets are too small

    The North Face makes plenty of technical packs for longer camping trips and extended hikes, but the Recon Backpack is its most basic — in a good way. You can wear this thing anywhere: to the gym with shoes and a water bottle stuffed inside; to work with your laptop slipped into the protective, standalone sleeve; to school textbooks billowing out of the top and a charger dangling in the front mesh pocket. What you do with it is your call, but know it can do it all.

    • Capacity: 28L
    • Materials: Recycled nylon ripstop
    • Dimensions: 20 x 12.5 x 6 inches

      For a deeper look, read our dedicated review of the North Face Recon.

      Best Upgrade Backpack
      Filson Dryden Backpack
      $225 AT FILSON

      • 1000D Heavy-weight nylon makes it durable and weather-resistant
      • Comes in various colorways for every style
      • 2 side pockets for water bottles help keep you hydrate

      • Zippers are covered by material so it can be hard to open and close as you have to push the material away to zip and unzip

      You know what you’re getting with Filson: a durable and tough bag with ample space and no frills. There’s a compartment or pocket for literally everything but the kitchen sink. Laptop, books, papers, chords and tech, and even a jacket or sweater can be tossed in for chilly lecture halls. Going to the gym after class? Throw some sneakers in here too while you’re at it. While functionality reigns over style at Filson, the leather details add a stylish touch.

      • Capacity: 25.5L
      • Material(s): 1000D heavyweight nylon, bridle leather
      • Dimensions: 18 x 12.75 x 7 inches

        For more information, read our full review of the Filson Dryden Backpack.

        Best Affordable Backpack
        Jansport Right Pack Backpack
        $60 AT JANSPORT

        • Super affordable for every budget
        • Padded laptop sleeve inside protects your device
        • Two exterior pockets offer extra room

        • Lackluster straps make shoulders hurt

        It doesn't get much simpler than this. Tough Cordura fabric coupled with Jansport's iconic suede bottom give it a long-lasting appeal, physically and aesthetically. It comes with two outer pockets for quick-access items and a single roomy main compartment complete with a padded laptop sleeve big enough for a 15-inch laptop.

        • Capacity: 31L
        • Material(s): 915 Denier Cordura, suede
        • Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 5.5 inches

          Find more backpacks for students here.

          Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L
          Courtesy
          $149 AT PATAGONIA

          Patagonia’s Black Hole series of bags and duffels are known for their strength and durability. This 25L front-loading backpack uses recycled nylon ripstop and features comfortable padding at the straps and back.

          • Capacity: 25L
          • Material(s): 70D recycled ripstop nylon
          • Dimensions: 22 x 10.5 x 5.5 inches

            Items from the Black Hole line sell out often. For alternatives, shop our guide to similar bags or Away's new F.A.R. collection.

            Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack
            Now 37% off
            $95 AT EVERLANE

            Available in three colors, Everlane's The ReNew Transit Backpack is made from water-resistant recycled polyester. It's got a roll-top, plenty of exterior pockets, and dividers within to keep things organized even while you're on the go. The straps are a little lackluster, but the bag, for what it costs, is plenty worth it.

            • Capacity: 27L
            • Material(s): Recycled polyester
            • Dimensions: 17.5 x 12 x 7.25 inches
              Bellroy Classic Backpack Compact
              $139 AT BELLROY

              This 16L zip-top pack strikes a chord between minimalist design and maximalist features. Though it comes in a variety of durable fabrics, this olive version is made with Bellroy's recycled nylon material. It features a slew of compartments, cleverly hidden throughout including a water-resistant top pocket for your phone and other small electronics. The main compartment is filled with several padded dividers as well as a separate mesh pocket.

              • Capacity: 16L
              • Material(s): Recycled nylon
              • Dimensions: 16 x 10 x 7 inches
                Rains Mountaineer Bag
                Courtesy
                $155 AT US.RAINS.COM

                Though it’s well-known for its waterproof outerwear, Rains also makes a range of water-repellent bags perfect for inclement weather. This minimalist bag has a padded laptop sleeve and external compression straps, and the material blend is inspired by the Danish brand’s classic raincoats.

                • Capacity: 22L
                • Material(s): Polyurethane, polyester
                • Dimensions: 18.5 x 12 x 7 inches
                  Topo Designs Daypack Classic
                  Courtesy
                  $99 AT TOPODESIGNS.COM

                  Topo Designs is known for its simple and sturdy line of backpacks. While their affordable Standard Pack is one of their most basic silhouettes, it encapsulates everything you look for in a backpack — plus some. But, as the name implies, the Daypack Classic is a retro-tinged evolution of the former. The main compartment is roomy and features a padded base and back panel for extra protection. The external padded compartment fits most 15-inch laptops and opens on the side so you don’t have to open the main compartment to access it. There’s also a front zipper and side water bottle holder for extra storage.

                  • Capacity: 21.6L
                  • Material(s): 1000D Cordura and Horween leather
                  • Dimensions: 19 x 11 x 5 inches
                    Fjällräven Ulvö 30 Backpack
                    Courtesy
                    $150 AT FJALLRAVEN.COM

                    You may know Fjällräven best for its tiny little pocket bags, but their bigger options are all the rage, too. This one, dubbed the Ulvö 30, is hiking-inspired but will work well in nearly any setting. (It'll pair well with that GORP gear you bought because it was trendy.) The exterior of this one is waterproof; there are two side pockets; and there's a top zipper pocket for easy access.

                    • Capacity: 30L
                    • Material(s): Polyamide
                    • Dimensions: 20 x 11 x 10 inches
                      Timbuk2 Tuck Laptop Backpack
                      Courtesy
                      $89 AT NORDSTROM

                      Timbuk2's roll-top Tuck Laptop Backpack emphasizes your most prized possession: your fancy little laptop. It stays upright in a dedicated, water-resistant sleeve, and away from everything else you put inside — which can be quite a lot considering the room you've got in here.

                      • Capacity: 23L
                      • Material(s): Recycled nylon and polyester
                      • Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 5.5 inches

                        This backpack has a dedicated area for your laptop. Some don't. For a curated list of those with them, shop our dedicated laptop bag guide.

                        Sealand Archie Backpack
                        $175 AT SEALANDGEAR.COM

                        Sealand’s Upcycled Archie Backpack is a backpack with modern upgrades and a roomy overall design. The interior compartment can hold your laptop (inside the padded pocket designed for 15” laptops), as well as notebooks, books and other everyday sundries. There are also external pockets for your smaller items, like chargers, phones, keys and snacks.

                        • Capacity: 13L
                        • Material(s): Upcycled polyester
                        • Dimensions: 15.75 x 11.75 x 5 inches
                          Lululemon Cruiser Large Backpack
                          Courtesy
                          $168 AT LULULEMON

                          Although there are dedicated gym bags aplenty out there, most people stuff their gear into the same bag they carry to work — and deal with the lingering smell when it becomes unbearable. Lululemon's Cruiser Large Backpack fits the bill for both tasks: towing stuff to work or school and to the gym. It has a ton of tiny pockets you can dedicate to specific things (so you never lose them) and a spacious interior for even a yoga mat.

                          • Capacity: 22L
                          • Material(s): Nylon and polyester
                          • Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 6 inches
                            July Carry All Backpack Series 2
                            Courtesy
                            $175 AT JULY

                            July’s Carry All Backpack Series 2 is an upgrade from Series 1 as its updated design features an external water bottle holder. The backpack is designed with comfort in mind, including its quilted back padding and padded straps with pull tabs for easy adjustments. Inside, you’ll find dividers and zipped pockets for documents, smaller books and other small items, as well as a discreet 16” laptop padded sleeve compartment. Along with the front pocket, there’s a side pocket for bottles or umbrellas with a zipper to keep things compact.

                            • Capacity: 20L
                            • Material(s): Polyester
                            • Dimensions: 16 x 11 x 6.5 inches
                              Epperson Mountaineering Climb Pack
                              Courtesy
                              $210 AT HUCKBERRY

                              Epperson’s colorful mountain climbing pack is made in the USA using tough and lightweight Cordura nylon. It comes with a bevy of durable features like military-grade webbing, sealed seams and bar tack reinforcements. And, you can still haul your laptop inside, whether you're on a light hike or just hanging out.

                              • Capacity: 23L
                              • Material(s): DWR-coated 1000D Cordura nylon
                              • Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 7 inches

                                This isn't as technical as most hiking packs, which feature load-bearing systems and spec'd out straps. Find one for your next trip to the trail here.

                                Peak Travel Backpack 45L
                                Courtesy
                                $300 AT PEAKDESIGN.COM

                                There are two types of travel backpacks: ones big enough to substitute for your carry-on, and ones that pass as personal items. Peak Design's 45L Travel Back is the former. It unzips open like a suitcase, giving you unfettered access to its spacious center compartment. There are also access points via the side and top, too, plus waterproof pockets for smaller items like keys or a passport. Once you take it off, there's a handle for towing it like a duffle bag as well.

                                • Capacity: 45L
                                • Material(s): 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas
                                • Dimensions: 22 x 13 x 9 inches
                                  Snow Peak Everyday Backpack
                                  $105 AT SNOWPEAK.COM

                                  Simple yet plenty functional, Snow Peak's Everyday Backpack harks back to the no-fuss packs kids carry to school — like the iconic Jansport above. There's a front zipper pocket for smaller items, a curved top zipper pocket for bulkier items and a laptop (in a padded sleeve no less) and a removable chest harness that offers support only when you need it.

                                  • Capacity: 20L
                                  • Materials(s): 100% nylon
                                  • Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 6 inches
                                  Shinola The Runwell Backpack
                                  $995 AT SHINOLA

                                  Shinola may be known for their watches, but their leather goods don’t miss a beat. Named after their iconic timepiece, the Runwell Backpack’s classic styling is built from soft, buttery natural grain leather that will patina beautifully with age, and vachetta leather trim to match. You won’t be disappointed with the storage in this bad boy either. The relatively slim design manages to house a padded compartment that comfortably fits a 15” laptop, a dedicated cell phone pocket, and plenty of room for notebooks and accessories. Cap it all off with padded shoulder straps and matte nickel-brass hardware and you’ve got one hell of a backpack.

                                  • Material(s): Leather
                                  • Dimensions: 17 x 10.38 x 6 inches
                                  Billykirk No. 297 Standard Issue Backpack
                                  $350 AT BILLYKIRK.COM

                                  Billykirk's backpacks are made in New Jersey, along with the rest of their leather and waxed cotton canvas goods. The 297 is made from 10.1 ounces of waxed canvas, with a water-resistant nylon interior. There are leather accents throughout and nickel-plated brass hardware attached where needed. Plus, this back comes with a matching removable pouch, which zippers shut so you don't lose what's inside it.

                                  • Capacity: 20L
                                  • Material(s): Waxed canvas, leather, nylon
                                  • Dimensions: 17.75 x 14.5 x 5 inches
                                    State Bags Kane Double Pocket Backpack
                                    $115 AT STATE BAGS

                                    While the options are endless, we like State’s Kane Double Pocket Large backpack for everyday use. It features a 15” padded laptop compartment, side pockets for a 17 oz S’well water bottle, front pocket for pens, pencils, wallet and keys and a main compartment for books, notebooks, sneakers and everything else. Not to mention, it’s comfortable and stylish to wear.

                                    • Capacity: 14L
                                    • Material(s): Polyester
                                    • Dimensions: 15.75 x 11.25 x 4.75 inches
                                      Joshu+Vela Stone Backpack
                                      Courtesy
                                      $198 AT JOSHU+VELA

                                      Made in San Francisco, this simple flip pack secures your goods without the need of a drawstring closure. The bag is cut from 18-ounce cotton twill, features a military-grade “G” hook closure, includes an internal laptop sleeve and has a double-layered bottom for durability.

                                      • Capacity: 25L
                                      • Material(s): 18 oz cotton twill
                                      • Dimensions: 16.5 x 12 x 5 inches
                                          Troubadour Explorer Apex Backpack
                                          Courtesy
                                          $245 AT TROUBADOUR

                                          Troubadour backpacks play nicely in professional settings. Along with its sleek design, the Explorer Apex Backpack is as functional (and protective) as most briefcases. It’s lightweight, has a padded interior to fit a 16-inch laptop, multiple pockets for optimal organization and two built-in bottle holders. This backpack also features a trolley sleeve to slide over your suitcase handle.

                                          • Capacity: 25L
                                          • Material(s): 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon
                                          • Dimensions: 19 x 12.5 x 6 inches

                                            Taking a trip? You'll need a travel backpack. Find one here.

                                            DSPTCH Bookpack
                                            Courtesy
                                            $145 AT DSPTCH

                                            DSPTCH’s slim and technical take on the bookbag builds upon classic book bags using a modern sensibility. It features padded compartments for your laptop and tablets, mesh interior pockets, easily accessible yet secure magnetic outer pockets and it’s all made in the USA.

                                            • Capacity: 18L
                                            • Material(s): 500D Cordura nylon with DWR coating
                                            • Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 4 inches
                                              Moment MTW Backpack
                                              Courtesy
                                              $120 AT SHOPMOMENT.COM

                                              Moment makes storing your gear simple. The brand is dedicated to techies and creatives, and caters its products to the crowd carrying a camera, laptop, phone, tablet and all the necessary cords and adapters. Plus, the MTW Backpack is waterproof, so nothing inside will get ruined if you get caught in the rain.

                                              • Capacity: 17L
                                              • Material(s): 600D Recycled Nylon CPH
                                              • Dimensions: 18.7 x 11.4 x 5 inches
                                                Mystery Ranch In & Out Backpack
                                                Courtesy
                                                $79 AT MYSTERY RANCH

                                                The 19L In & Out bag is cut from incredibly durable 100D Cordura mini rip fabric. It features plenty of easily accessible outer pockets including a hydration reservoir pocket which includes ports for a drinking tube. And, this daypack can even be stuffed down into its own mesh pocket.

                                                • Capacity: 19L
                                                • Material(s): 100D Cordura Mini Rip fabric
                                                • Dimensions: 16.25 x 9.5 x 8.25 inches

                                                  To the surprise of many, this brand recently collaborated with Dior.

                                                  Eastpak Diren Powr Backpack
                                                  Courtesy
                                                  $75 AT END CLOTHING

                                                  Eastpak is as iconic as Jansport, but the former's a bit more elevated, albeit refined. Case in point? Eastpak's Diren Powr Backpack. It's made from abrasion-resistant nylon, has a few specialized pockets and padded mesh straps. Sleek, simple and super tough.

                                                  • Capacity: 20L
                                                  • Material(s): Nylon
                                                  • Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 5.5 inches
                                                    Aer Nylon Duffle Backpack
                                                    Courtesy
                                                    $145 AT NORDSTROM

                                                    Part backpack, part duffel bag, Aer’s hybrid bag excels in either mode thanks to its front-loading easy-access compartment and side handles. Not only can it fit laptops up to 15.6 inches, it can stash a pair of size 13 sneakers. Plus, it's water-resistant.

                                                    • Capacity: 21.4L
                                                    • Material(s): Waterproof synthetic
                                                    • Dimensions: 22 x 12 x 7.5 inches

                                                      A waterproof pack is a smart choice no matter whether you live in Pittsburgh (it rains a lot there) or paradise. Find one in our guide to waterproof backpacks.

                                                      More Bags and Luggage
                                                      luggage
                                                      Courtesy
