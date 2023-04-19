Ford nailed it with the current Bronco and has been fleshing out the lineup with new versions like the Bronco Raptor and the Bronco Everglades. But we're still partial to a swanky, well-executed resto-mod Bronco. And California-based Kindred Motorworks just unveiled its eye-popping Bronco Trail Edition prototype.

Kindred Motorworks

What is the Kindred Bronco?

Kindred's Bronco maintains the classic aesthetics but upgrades just about everything else — you don't really want to drive a classic Bronco — to provide a capable, usable vehicle for 2023.

The engine is something Ford will not give you on their Bronco: a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 pumping out 460 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks is also developing an electric powertrain as an alternative option. Their target is a 200-mile range. The powertrain will provide a 6.6 kW onboard charger with 120V and 240V outlets.

The Kindred Bronco includes (unlike the current Tacoma) disc brakes on all four wheels and BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. Kindred Motoworks also adds modern amenities such as three-point safety belts, cupholders, power windows and a backup camera.

Kindred Motorworks

What is the Kindred Bronco Trail Edition Package?

The Trail Edition is an additional package for the Kindred Bronco that will be available from launch. It includes a front impact bumper with a Warn Zeon 10-S winch and a rear impact bumper with an integrated hitch and tire carrier.

Can you buy a Kindred Bronco Trail Edition?

Absolutely. But it'll cost you many a pretty penny. Kindred Motorworks is currently accepting Kindred Bronco pre-orders on their website. Bronco builds start at $169,000. The Trail Edition package is an additional $10,000. Add-ons like custom paint colors will presumably cost more. Production will begin in 2024.

