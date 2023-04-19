Ford nailed it with the current Bronco and has been fleshing out the lineup with new versions like the Bronco Raptor and the Bronco Everglades. But we're still partial to a swanky, well-executed resto-mod Bronco. And California-based Kindred Motorworks just unveiled its eye-popping Bronco Trail Edition prototype.
What is the Kindred Bronco?
Kindred's Bronco maintains the classic aesthetics but upgrades just about everything else — you don't really want to drive a classic Bronco — to provide a capable, usable vehicle for 2023.
The engine is something Ford will not give you on their Bronco: a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 pumping out 460 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks is also developing an electric powertrain as an alternative option. Their target is a 200-mile range. The powertrain will provide a 6.6 kW onboard charger with 120V and 240V outlets.
The Kindred Bronco includes (unlike the current Tacoma) disc brakes on all four wheels and BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. Kindred Motoworks also adds modern amenities such as three-point safety belts, cupholders, power windows and a backup camera.
What is the Kindred Bronco Trail Edition Package?
The Trail Edition is an additional package for the Kindred Bronco that will be available from launch. It includes a front impact bumper with a Warn Zeon 10-S winch and a rear impact bumper with an integrated hitch and tire carrier.
Can you buy a Kindred Bronco Trail Edition?
Absolutely. But it'll cost you many a pretty penny. Kindred Motorworks is currently accepting Kindred Bronco pre-orders on their website. Bronco builds start at $169,000. The Trail Edition package is an additional $10,000. Add-ons like custom paint colors will presumably cost more. Production will begin in 2024.