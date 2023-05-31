We loved the Roofnest Condor rooftop tent, which our reviewer found exceptionally well-designed and well-built. And Roofnest just announced a new version, the Condor 2, with some key upgrades.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Roofnest Condor 2.

There are four versions of the Roofnest Condor 2

The Roofnest Condor 2 comes in four different variants. First, there are Condor 2 and Condor Overland 2 versions. The two tents now share an internal structure. The difference is the top shell. The Condor 2 has an ABS shell. The Condor Overland 2 has a heavier-duty aluminum shell reinforced by a fully-boxed aluminum frame.

The Condor 2 and the Condor Overland 2 accommodate two sleepers. Both tents now offer XL versions, the Condor 2 XL and Condor Overland 2 XL , that accommodate up to four sleepers on a queen-sized memory foam mattress. The Condor Overland 2 XL is the largest aluminum-sided tent on the market.

Roofnest

The Roofnest Condor 2 has crossbars

One of the main drawbacks of a rooftop tent is that it takes up roof rack space that could be devoted to gear storage. The Roofnest Condor 2 resolves that issue with crossbars rated to hold up to 160 lbs of gear with the tent closed. The crossbars are now available on the Condor 2 models, not just the Condor Overland models.

The Roofnest Condor 2 can now store the bedding

Another critical upgrade for the Roofnest Condor 2 is internal storage bags. These let you stow the tent’s bedding inside the tent. That speeds up setting up and packing up the campsite. It also saves you space inside your vehicle for storing other items.

Roofnest Roofnest

The Roofnest Condor 2 is now even more usable

The Condor 2’s front awning uses an automatic U-bar instead of manually-installed poles. Doors and windows on the Condor 2 are now one-piece instead of two, allowing occupants to open and close them with one zipper motion. The rainfly is translucent to let in more light. The side windows have awnings that can be propped up, rolled away or zipped down over the windows in extreme weather. The tents also have HVAC ports that accommodate a portable heater or air conditioner.

How much does the Roofnest Condor 2 cost?

The Condor 2 starts at $3,545, and the Condor 2 XL starts at $3,845. The Condor 2 Overland starts at $3,745, and the Condor Overland 2 XL begins at $3,945. On the one hand, that’s pricey for a rooftop tent. But one could argue it’s a steal compared to a similarly featured adventure vehicle.

Roofnest says Condor 2 deliveries will begin in July. And the company is currently offering $100 off during pre-sale.