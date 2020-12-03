What Is It?

The cheapest way to get into a new Lamborghini in this day and age. Also, arguably, the most entertaining Lamborghini you can buy in this day and age, at least if you’re not concerned about racking up the fastest lap times or beating everything else from 0-60 miles per hour.

Is It New?

A little. The Huracan’s mid-life refresh brought with it the new suffix “Evo” — presumably to taunt all those Mitsubishi fanboys still sore over the loss of the Lancer Evolution — and a few changes designed to make the car’s performance a bit more accessible.