Much as we hate to admit it, we here at Gear Patrol can't cover all the cool new product developments in the motoring world. Not even close. Between the new vehicles hitting the streets, the technological developments being announced that pave the way for the cars of tomorrow, and all the accessories and modifications whipped up by even just the reputable companies alone, we'd need a staff of a dozen working around the clock to even hope to cover everything that might pique your interest.

So we've decided to try something new: pulling together a quick list of some of the most interesting stories we didn't get around to covering this week. Consider it a look behind the curtain, into our private communication channels where we pitch news pieces and banter about which is most worthy.