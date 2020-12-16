Jaguar's New Hypercar Can Only Be Driven in Video Games. We're Obsessed Anyway

Now more than ever, perhaps, video games offer an escape from the real world. That's as true as it is for car designers as it is for the rest of us, albeit in a slightly different way: it gives them a chance to create vehicles that couldn't exist in the real world, either due to the practicalities of sales or physics.

Few racing series have come close to capturing the hearts, minds and dollars of virtual drivers in the way that Gran Turismo has over the years. A far cry from those simple arcade games of old, the Gran Turismo team goes out of their way to faithfully recreate the experience of driving each and every car you can play, from making sure the design is picture-perfect to ensuring the virtual acceleration, braking and handling all match up exactly with what the vehicle can do in the real world.

Put Gran Turismo's extreme perfectionism together with an automaker's desire to explore vehicles they could never green-light in the real world, and you wind up with some of the coolest alternate-reality rides you've ever seen — cars on the bleeding edge of technology, years beyond what we have today but still with one foot in real-world design and technology.

The latest of these wild machines: the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV.