Suffice it to say, Lamborghini is known for making rather, ah, extroverted cars. While they've made incredible strides in terms of adding usability and drivability to their vehicles — have you ever tried to back up in a Countach? — you'd be hard-pressed to argue that an Aventador, a Huracan, even an Urus aren't among the wildest-looking, most exciting, even downright nuttiest cars in their classes. And that's not even taking on the carmaker's limited-run specials, like the Sian and Egoista.

Even by the standards of those wild cars, Lamborghini's latest one-off special, the SC20, is something else. Because unlike those cars, the SC20 doesn't have a windshield.