Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Lamborghini Just Created Its Craziest Car Ever: the SC20

And this is Lamborghini we're talking about here.

By Will Sabel Courtney
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

Suffice it to say, Lamborghini is known for making rather, ah, extroverted cars. While they've made incredible strides in terms of adding usability and drivability to their vehicles — have you ever tried to back up in a Countach? — you'd be hard-pressed to argue that an Aventador, a Huracan, even an Urus aren't among the wildest-looking, most exciting, even downright nuttiest cars in their classes. And that's not even taking on the carmaker's limited-run specials, like the Sian and Egoista.

Even by the standards of those wild cars, Lamborghini's latest one-off special, the SC20, is something else. Because unlike those cars, the SC20 doesn't have a windshield.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Lamborghini SC20 is a one-off, but it's not all-new
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

Only one SC20 exists, built at the specific instructions of a (clearly well-off) client. That said, its Aventador-sourced roots are clear even in spite of its wild, windscreen-free carbon fiber body; just take a look at the headlights.

V12 power, of course
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

Between the wind-blown cabin and the rear axle lies Lamborghini's 6.5-liter howler of a V12, here spitting out 759 horsepower and 531 lb-ft. You'll need to rev it to max out the motor — full horsepower arrives at 8,500 rpm, and the torque peaks at 6,750 — but you'll have plenty of fun doing that with the old-school single-clutch sequential manual gearbox. All-wheel-drive helps put the power down to the wheels, sized 20 inches in diameter up front and 21 inches astern.

The body is sculpted from nose to wing
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

Up front, the SC20 is inspired by the Huracán GT3 EVO race car, which you can see best in the air intakes atop its frunk. The flanks benefit from the aerodynamic experience Lamborghini learned on the Essenza SCV12, while the stern is dominated by, well, that giant tri-mount wing.

As for that colorway: the livery is a blend of custom-made Bianco Fu white with Blu Cepheus and black accents. Inside, there's more Blu Cepheus trim on the carbon fiber seats, along with Nero Cosmus and Bianco Leda accents.

Believe it or not, this Lambo is street-legal
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

It may have derived inspiration from Lamborghini's race cars, but amazingly, the SC20 was designed for use on the street. That, presumably, means the owner lives in a jurisdiction that

Still, that hasn't kept a raft of other high-end carmakers from whipping up their own windshield-less road cars in recent years. Ferrari's 812-based Monza, Aston Martin's Vantage-based V12 Speedster and the elegant McLaren Elva have all joined those ranks recently...and who could forget the Mercedes-AMG SLR McLaren Stirling Moss that Kanye made famous?

You'll never drive it, but think of it as a jumping-off point
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

As a custom-made one-off, the odds of ever seeing the SC20 are awfully low, and the odds of you (or us) ever driving it are basically zilch. That said, think of it more as inspiration for the one-off Lamborghini you'll order one day, once you're rich enough to have bought a few new ones from the factory.

LEARN MORE

The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
hero grill
Huckberry

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make the experience even tastier.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
These Camping Trailers Are Now Overlanding-Ready
This Nissan GT-R Concept Is As Weird as Cars Get
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Smartwatches of 2021
The Perfect Flask for Camping Is Insanely Cheap
This Is the Kind of Vintage Watch Reissue We Love
Bentley’s Iconic Sedan Might Be Replaced By a SUV
The 14 Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy in 2021
The First Electric Camper Could Arrive Very Soon
This Is the Home Gym Equipment Apple Recommends
Should You Buy an OLED Laptop?